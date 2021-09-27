Haute Couture Market Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast To 2027 | Chanel, Dior, Armani

“

The report titled Global Haute Couture Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Haute Couture market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Haute Couture market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Haute Couture market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Haute Couture market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Haute Couture report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Haute Couture report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Haute Couture market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Haute Couture market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Haute Couture market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Haute Couture market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Haute Couture market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Chanel, Dior, Armani, Givenchy, Jean Paul Gauthier, Zuhair Murad, Saint Laurent, Stephane Rolland, Ralph&Russo, Viktor&Rolf, Valentino, Atelier Versace, Alexis Mabille, Guo Pei, Ellie Saab, Yuima Nakazato, Giambattista Valli, Julien Fournie, Georges Hobeika, Shiaparrelli, Iris Van Herpen

Market Segmentation by Product:

Female Couture

Male Couture



Market Segmentation by Application:

Catwalk

Daily Wearing



The Haute Couture Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Haute Couture market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Haute Couture market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Haute Couture market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Haute Couture industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Haute Couture market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Haute Couture market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Haute Couture market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Haute Couture Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Haute Couture Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Female Couture

1.2.3 Male Couture

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Haute Couture Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Catwalk

1.3.3 Daily Wearing

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Haute Couture Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Haute Couture Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Haute Couture Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Haute Couture Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Haute Couture Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Haute Couture Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Haute Couture Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Haute Couture Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Haute Couture Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Haute Couture Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Haute Couture Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Haute Couture Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Haute Couture Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Haute Couture Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Haute Couture Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Haute Couture Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Haute Couture Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Haute Couture Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Haute Couture Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Haute Couture Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Haute Couture Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Haute Couture Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Haute Couture Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Haute Couture Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Haute Couture Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Haute Couture Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Haute Couture Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Haute Couture Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Haute Couture Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Haute Couture Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Haute Couture Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Haute Couture Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Haute Couture Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Haute Couture Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Haute Couture Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Haute Couture Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Haute Couture Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Haute Couture Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Haute Couture Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Haute Couture Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Haute Couture Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Haute Couture Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Haute Couture Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Haute Couture Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Haute Couture Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Haute Couture Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Haute Couture Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Haute Couture Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Haute Couture Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Haute Couture Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Haute Couture Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Haute Couture Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Haute Couture Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Haute Couture Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Haute Couture Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Haute Couture Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Haute Couture Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Haute Couture Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Haute Couture Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Haute Couture Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Haute Couture Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Haute Couture Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Haute Couture Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Haute Couture Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Haute Couture Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Haute Couture Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Haute Couture Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Haute Couture Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Haute Couture Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Haute Couture Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Haute Couture Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Haute Couture Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Haute Couture Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Haute Couture Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Haute Couture Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Haute Couture Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Haute Couture Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Haute Couture Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Haute Couture Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Haute Couture Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Haute Couture Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Haute Couture Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Haute Couture Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Haute Couture Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Haute Couture Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Haute Couture Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Haute Couture Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Chanel

11.1.1 Chanel Corporation Information

11.1.2 Chanel Overview

11.1.3 Chanel Haute Couture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Chanel Haute Couture Product Description

11.1.5 Chanel Recent Developments

11.2 Dior

11.2.1 Dior Corporation Information

11.2.2 Dior Overview

11.2.3 Dior Haute Couture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Dior Haute Couture Product Description

11.2.5 Dior Recent Developments

11.3 Armani

11.3.1 Armani Corporation Information

11.3.2 Armani Overview

11.3.3 Armani Haute Couture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Armani Haute Couture Product Description

11.3.5 Armani Recent Developments

11.4 Givenchy

11.4.1 Givenchy Corporation Information

11.4.2 Givenchy Overview

11.4.3 Givenchy Haute Couture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Givenchy Haute Couture Product Description

11.4.5 Givenchy Recent Developments

11.5 Jean Paul Gauthier

11.5.1 Jean Paul Gauthier Corporation Information

11.5.2 Jean Paul Gauthier Overview

11.5.3 Jean Paul Gauthier Haute Couture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Jean Paul Gauthier Haute Couture Product Description

11.5.5 Jean Paul Gauthier Recent Developments

11.6 Zuhair Murad

11.6.1 Zuhair Murad Corporation Information

11.6.2 Zuhair Murad Overview

11.6.3 Zuhair Murad Haute Couture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Zuhair Murad Haute Couture Product Description

11.6.5 Zuhair Murad Recent Developments

11.7 Saint Laurent

11.7.1 Saint Laurent Corporation Information

11.7.2 Saint Laurent Overview

11.7.3 Saint Laurent Haute Couture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Saint Laurent Haute Couture Product Description

11.7.5 Saint Laurent Recent Developments

11.8 Stephane Rolland

11.8.1 Stephane Rolland Corporation Information

11.8.2 Stephane Rolland Overview

11.8.3 Stephane Rolland Haute Couture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Stephane Rolland Haute Couture Product Description

11.8.5 Stephane Rolland Recent Developments

11.9 Ralph&Russo

11.9.1 Ralph&Russo Corporation Information

11.9.2 Ralph&Russo Overview

11.9.3 Ralph&Russo Haute Couture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Ralph&Russo Haute Couture Product Description

11.9.5 Ralph&Russo Recent Developments

11.10 Viktor&Rolf

11.10.1 Viktor&Rolf Corporation Information

11.10.2 Viktor&Rolf Overview

11.10.3 Viktor&Rolf Haute Couture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Viktor&Rolf Haute Couture Product Description

11.10.5 Viktor&Rolf Recent Developments

11.11 Valentino

11.11.1 Valentino Corporation Information

11.11.2 Valentino Overview

11.11.3 Valentino Haute Couture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Valentino Haute Couture Product Description

11.11.5 Valentino Recent Developments

11.12 Atelier Versace

11.12.1 Atelier Versace Corporation Information

11.12.2 Atelier Versace Overview

11.12.3 Atelier Versace Haute Couture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Atelier Versace Haute Couture Product Description

11.12.5 Atelier Versace Recent Developments

11.13 Alexis Mabille

11.13.1 Alexis Mabille Corporation Information

11.13.2 Alexis Mabille Overview

11.13.3 Alexis Mabille Haute Couture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Alexis Mabille Haute Couture Product Description

11.13.5 Alexis Mabille Recent Developments

11.14 Guo Pei

11.14.1 Guo Pei Corporation Information

11.14.2 Guo Pei Overview

11.14.3 Guo Pei Haute Couture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Guo Pei Haute Couture Product Description

11.14.5 Guo Pei Recent Developments

11.15 Ellie Saab

11.15.1 Ellie Saab Corporation Information

11.15.2 Ellie Saab Overview

11.15.3 Ellie Saab Haute Couture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Ellie Saab Haute Couture Product Description

11.15.5 Ellie Saab Recent Developments

11.16 Yuima Nakazato

11.16.1 Yuima Nakazato Corporation Information

11.16.2 Yuima Nakazato Overview

11.16.3 Yuima Nakazato Haute Couture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Yuima Nakazato Haute Couture Product Description

11.16.5 Yuima Nakazato Recent Developments

11.17 Giambattista Valli

11.17.1 Giambattista Valli Corporation Information

11.17.2 Giambattista Valli Overview

11.17.3 Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Product Description

11.17.5 Giambattista Valli Recent Developments

11.18 Julien Fournie

11.18.1 Julien Fournie Corporation Information

11.18.2 Julien Fournie Overview

11.18.3 Julien Fournie Haute Couture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Julien Fournie Haute Couture Product Description

11.18.5 Julien Fournie Recent Developments

11.19 Georges Hobeika

11.19.1 Georges Hobeika Corporation Information

11.19.2 Georges Hobeika Overview

11.19.3 Georges Hobeika Haute Couture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Georges Hobeika Haute Couture Product Description

11.19.5 Georges Hobeika Recent Developments

11.20 Shiaparrelli

11.20.1 Shiaparrelli Corporation Information

11.20.2 Shiaparrelli Overview

11.20.3 Shiaparrelli Haute Couture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Shiaparrelli Haute Couture Product Description

11.20.5 Shiaparrelli Recent Developments

11.21 Iris Van Herpen

11.21.1 Iris Van Herpen Corporation Information

11.21.2 Iris Van Herpen Overview

11.21.3 Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Product Description

11.21.5 Iris Van Herpen Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Haute Couture Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Haute Couture Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Haute Couture Production Mode & Process

12.4 Haute Couture Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Haute Couture Sales Channels

12.4.2 Haute Couture Distributors

12.5 Haute Couture Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Haute Couture Industry Trends

13.2 Haute Couture Market Drivers

13.3 Haute Couture Market Challenges

13.4 Haute Couture Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Haute Couture Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

