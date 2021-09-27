Acrylic Adhesives Market 2021: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027 | Henkel, 3M, Arkema

“

The report titled Global Acrylic Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Acrylic Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Acrylic Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Acrylic Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Acrylic Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Acrylic Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Acrylic Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Acrylic Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Acrylic Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Acrylic Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Acrylic Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Acrylic Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Henkel, 3M, Arkema, H.B. Fuller, Soken, Nitto Denko, Avery Dennison, Tesa SE, LG Chem, Berry Plastics, Jiangyin Shuanghua, Xinfeng Group, Sika AG, DuPont, Ashland, Franklin International, Huntsman, Illinois Tool Works, LORD Corporation, Loxeal, Mapei, Huitian, Pidilite Industries, Panacol-Elosol GmbH

Market Segmentation by Product:

Water-based

Solvent-based

Reactive

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Energy & Power

Others



The Acrylic Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Acrylic Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Acrylic Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Acrylic Adhesives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Acrylic Adhesives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Acrylic Adhesives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Acrylic Adhesives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Acrylic Adhesives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Acrylic Adhesives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Water-based

1.2.3 Solvent-based

1.2.4 Reactive

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Building & Construction

1.3.4 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.5 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.6 Energy & Power

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Production

2.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 India

2.9 South Korea

3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Acrylic Adhesives Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Acrylic Adhesives Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Acrylic Adhesives Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Acrylic Adhesives Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Acrylic Adhesives Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Acrylic Adhesives Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Acrylic Adhesives Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Acrylic Adhesives Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylic Adhesives Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Acrylic Adhesives Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Acrylic Adhesives Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylic Adhesives Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Acrylic Adhesives Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Acrylic Adhesives Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Acrylic Adhesives Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Acrylic Adhesives Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Acrylic Adhesives Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Adhesives Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Adhesives Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Acrylic Adhesives Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Acrylic Adhesives Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Adhesives Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Adhesives Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Henkel

12.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.1.2 Henkel Overview

12.1.3 Henkel Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Henkel Acrylic Adhesives Product Description

12.1.5 Henkel Recent Developments

12.2 3M

12.2.1 3M Corporation Information

12.2.2 3M Overview

12.2.3 3M Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 3M Acrylic Adhesives Product Description

12.2.5 3M Recent Developments

12.3 Arkema

12.3.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.3.2 Arkema Overview

12.3.3 Arkema Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Arkema Acrylic Adhesives Product Description

12.3.5 Arkema Recent Developments

12.4 H.B. Fuller

12.4.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

12.4.2 H.B. Fuller Overview

12.4.3 H.B. Fuller Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 H.B. Fuller Acrylic Adhesives Product Description

12.4.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments

12.5 Soken

12.5.1 Soken Corporation Information

12.5.2 Soken Overview

12.5.3 Soken Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Soken Acrylic Adhesives Product Description

12.5.5 Soken Recent Developments

12.6 Nitto Denko

12.6.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nitto Denko Overview

12.6.3 Nitto Denko Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Nitto Denko Acrylic Adhesives Product Description

12.6.5 Nitto Denko Recent Developments

12.7 Avery Dennison

12.7.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information

12.7.2 Avery Dennison Overview

12.7.3 Avery Dennison Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Avery Dennison Acrylic Adhesives Product Description

12.7.5 Avery Dennison Recent Developments

12.8 Tesa SE

12.8.1 Tesa SE Corporation Information

12.8.2 Tesa SE Overview

12.8.3 Tesa SE Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Tesa SE Acrylic Adhesives Product Description

12.8.5 Tesa SE Recent Developments

12.9 LG Chem

12.9.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.9.2 LG Chem Overview

12.9.3 LG Chem Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 LG Chem Acrylic Adhesives Product Description

12.9.5 LG Chem Recent Developments

12.10 Berry Plastics

12.10.1 Berry Plastics Corporation Information

12.10.2 Berry Plastics Overview

12.10.3 Berry Plastics Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Berry Plastics Acrylic Adhesives Product Description

12.10.5 Berry Plastics Recent Developments

12.11 Jiangyin Shuanghua

12.11.1 Jiangyin Shuanghua Corporation Information

12.11.2 Jiangyin Shuanghua Overview

12.11.3 Jiangyin Shuanghua Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Jiangyin Shuanghua Acrylic Adhesives Product Description

12.11.5 Jiangyin Shuanghua Recent Developments

12.12 Xinfeng Group

12.12.1 Xinfeng Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Xinfeng Group Overview

12.12.3 Xinfeng Group Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Xinfeng Group Acrylic Adhesives Product Description

12.12.5 Xinfeng Group Recent Developments

12.13 Sika AG

12.13.1 Sika AG Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sika AG Overview

12.13.3 Sika AG Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Sika AG Acrylic Adhesives Product Description

12.13.5 Sika AG Recent Developments

12.14 DuPont

12.14.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.14.2 DuPont Overview

12.14.3 DuPont Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 DuPont Acrylic Adhesives Product Description

12.14.5 DuPont Recent Developments

12.15 Ashland

12.15.1 Ashland Corporation Information

12.15.2 Ashland Overview

12.15.3 Ashland Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Ashland Acrylic Adhesives Product Description

12.15.5 Ashland Recent Developments

12.16 Franklin International

12.16.1 Franklin International Corporation Information

12.16.2 Franklin International Overview

12.16.3 Franklin International Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Franklin International Acrylic Adhesives Product Description

12.16.5 Franklin International Recent Developments

12.17 Huntsman

12.17.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.17.2 Huntsman Overview

12.17.3 Huntsman Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Huntsman Acrylic Adhesives Product Description

12.17.5 Huntsman Recent Developments

12.18 Illinois Tool Works

12.18.1 Illinois Tool Works Corporation Information

12.18.2 Illinois Tool Works Overview

12.18.3 Illinois Tool Works Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Illinois Tool Works Acrylic Adhesives Product Description

12.18.5 Illinois Tool Works Recent Developments

12.19 LORD Corporation

12.19.1 LORD Corporation Corporation Information

12.19.2 LORD Corporation Overview

12.19.3 LORD Corporation Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 LORD Corporation Acrylic Adhesives Product Description

12.19.5 LORD Corporation Recent Developments

12.20 Loxeal

12.20.1 Loxeal Corporation Information

12.20.2 Loxeal Overview

12.20.3 Loxeal Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Loxeal Acrylic Adhesives Product Description

12.20.5 Loxeal Recent Developments

12.21 Mapei

12.21.1 Mapei Corporation Information

12.21.2 Mapei Overview

12.21.3 Mapei Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Mapei Acrylic Adhesives Product Description

12.21.5 Mapei Recent Developments

12.22 Huitian

12.22.1 Huitian Corporation Information

12.22.2 Huitian Overview

12.22.3 Huitian Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Huitian Acrylic Adhesives Product Description

12.22.5 Huitian Recent Developments

12.23 Pidilite Industries

12.23.1 Pidilite Industries Corporation Information

12.23.2 Pidilite Industries Overview

12.23.3 Pidilite Industries Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Pidilite Industries Acrylic Adhesives Product Description

12.23.5 Pidilite Industries Recent Developments

12.24 Panacol-Elosol GmbH

12.24.1 Panacol-Elosol GmbH Corporation Information

12.24.2 Panacol-Elosol GmbH Overview

12.24.3 Panacol-Elosol GmbH Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Panacol-Elosol GmbH Acrylic Adhesives Product Description

12.24.5 Panacol-Elosol GmbH Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Acrylic Adhesives Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Acrylic Adhesives Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Acrylic Adhesives Production Mode & Process

13.4 Acrylic Adhesives Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Acrylic Adhesives Sales Channels

13.4.2 Acrylic Adhesives Distributors

13.5 Acrylic Adhesives Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Acrylic Adhesives Industry Trends

14.2 Acrylic Adhesives Market Drivers

14.3 Acrylic Adhesives Market Challenges

14.4 Acrylic Adhesives Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Acrylic Adhesives Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”