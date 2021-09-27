Acrylic Adhesives Market 2021: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027 | Henkel, 3M, Arkema

“
The report titled Global Acrylic Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Acrylic Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Acrylic Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Acrylic Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Acrylic Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Acrylic Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Acrylic Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Acrylic Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Acrylic Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Acrylic Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Acrylic Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Acrylic Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Henkel, 3M, Arkema, H.B. Fuller, Soken, Nitto Denko, Avery Dennison, Tesa SE, LG Chem, Berry Plastics, Jiangyin Shuanghua, Xinfeng Group, Sika AG, DuPont, Ashland, Franklin International, Huntsman, Illinois Tool Works, LORD Corporation, Loxeal, Mapei, Huitian, Pidilite Industries, Panacol-Elosol GmbH
Market Segmentation by Product:
Water-based
Solvent-based
Reactive
Other
Market Segmentation by Application:
Packaging
Building & Construction
Automotive & Transportation
Electrical and Electronics
Energy & Power
Others
The Acrylic Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Acrylic Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Acrylic Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Acrylic Adhesives market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Acrylic Adhesives industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Acrylic Adhesives market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Acrylic Adhesives market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Acrylic Adhesives market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Acrylic Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Water-based
1.2.3 Solvent-based
1.2.4 Reactive
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Building & Construction
1.3.4 Automotive & Transportation
1.3.5 Electrical and Electronics
1.3.6 Energy & Power
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Production
2.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
2.9 South Korea
3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Acrylic Adhesives Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Acrylic Adhesives Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Acrylic Adhesives Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Acrylic Adhesives Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Acrylic Adhesives Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Acrylic Adhesives Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Acrylic Adhesives Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Acrylic Adhesives Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylic Adhesives Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Acrylic Adhesives Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Acrylic Adhesives Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylic Adhesives Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Acrylic Adhesives Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Acrylic Adhesives Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Acrylic Adhesives Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Acrylic Adhesives Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Acrylic Adhesives Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Adhesives Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Adhesives Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Acrylic Adhesives Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Acrylic Adhesives Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Adhesives Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Adhesives Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Henkel
12.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information
12.1.2 Henkel Overview
12.1.3 Henkel Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Henkel Acrylic Adhesives Product Description
12.1.5 Henkel Recent Developments
12.2 3M
12.2.1 3M Corporation Information
12.2.2 3M Overview
12.2.3 3M Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 3M Acrylic Adhesives Product Description
12.2.5 3M Recent Developments
12.3 Arkema
12.3.1 Arkema Corporation Information
12.3.2 Arkema Overview
12.3.3 Arkema Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Arkema Acrylic Adhesives Product Description
12.3.5 Arkema Recent Developments
12.4 H.B. Fuller
12.4.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information
12.4.2 H.B. Fuller Overview
12.4.3 H.B. Fuller Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 H.B. Fuller Acrylic Adhesives Product Description
12.4.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments
12.5 Soken
12.5.1 Soken Corporation Information
12.5.2 Soken Overview
12.5.3 Soken Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Soken Acrylic Adhesives Product Description
12.5.5 Soken Recent Developments
12.6 Nitto Denko
12.6.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information
12.6.2 Nitto Denko Overview
12.6.3 Nitto Denko Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Nitto Denko Acrylic Adhesives Product Description
12.6.5 Nitto Denko Recent Developments
12.7 Avery Dennison
12.7.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information
12.7.2 Avery Dennison Overview
12.7.3 Avery Dennison Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Avery Dennison Acrylic Adhesives Product Description
12.7.5 Avery Dennison Recent Developments
12.8 Tesa SE
12.8.1 Tesa SE Corporation Information
12.8.2 Tesa SE Overview
12.8.3 Tesa SE Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Tesa SE Acrylic Adhesives Product Description
12.8.5 Tesa SE Recent Developments
12.9 LG Chem
12.9.1 LG Chem Corporation Information
12.9.2 LG Chem Overview
12.9.3 LG Chem Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 LG Chem Acrylic Adhesives Product Description
12.9.5 LG Chem Recent Developments
12.10 Berry Plastics
12.10.1 Berry Plastics Corporation Information
12.10.2 Berry Plastics Overview
12.10.3 Berry Plastics Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Berry Plastics Acrylic Adhesives Product Description
12.10.5 Berry Plastics Recent Developments
12.11 Jiangyin Shuanghua
12.11.1 Jiangyin Shuanghua Corporation Information
12.11.2 Jiangyin Shuanghua Overview
12.11.3 Jiangyin Shuanghua Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Jiangyin Shuanghua Acrylic Adhesives Product Description
12.11.5 Jiangyin Shuanghua Recent Developments
12.12 Xinfeng Group
12.12.1 Xinfeng Group Corporation Information
12.12.2 Xinfeng Group Overview
12.12.3 Xinfeng Group Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Xinfeng Group Acrylic Adhesives Product Description
12.12.5 Xinfeng Group Recent Developments
12.13 Sika AG
12.13.1 Sika AG Corporation Information
12.13.2 Sika AG Overview
12.13.3 Sika AG Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Sika AG Acrylic Adhesives Product Description
12.13.5 Sika AG Recent Developments
12.14 DuPont
12.14.1 DuPont Corporation Information
12.14.2 DuPont Overview
12.14.3 DuPont Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 DuPont Acrylic Adhesives Product Description
12.14.5 DuPont Recent Developments
12.15 Ashland
12.15.1 Ashland Corporation Information
12.15.2 Ashland Overview
12.15.3 Ashland Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Ashland Acrylic Adhesives Product Description
12.15.5 Ashland Recent Developments
12.16 Franklin International
12.16.1 Franklin International Corporation Information
12.16.2 Franklin International Overview
12.16.3 Franklin International Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Franklin International Acrylic Adhesives Product Description
12.16.5 Franklin International Recent Developments
12.17 Huntsman
12.17.1 Huntsman Corporation Information
12.17.2 Huntsman Overview
12.17.3 Huntsman Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Huntsman Acrylic Adhesives Product Description
12.17.5 Huntsman Recent Developments
12.18 Illinois Tool Works
12.18.1 Illinois Tool Works Corporation Information
12.18.2 Illinois Tool Works Overview
12.18.3 Illinois Tool Works Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Illinois Tool Works Acrylic Adhesives Product Description
12.18.5 Illinois Tool Works Recent Developments
12.19 LORD Corporation
12.19.1 LORD Corporation Corporation Information
12.19.2 LORD Corporation Overview
12.19.3 LORD Corporation Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 LORD Corporation Acrylic Adhesives Product Description
12.19.5 LORD Corporation Recent Developments
12.20 Loxeal
12.20.1 Loxeal Corporation Information
12.20.2 Loxeal Overview
12.20.3 Loxeal Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Loxeal Acrylic Adhesives Product Description
12.20.5 Loxeal Recent Developments
12.21 Mapei
12.21.1 Mapei Corporation Information
12.21.2 Mapei Overview
12.21.3 Mapei Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Mapei Acrylic Adhesives Product Description
12.21.5 Mapei Recent Developments
12.22 Huitian
12.22.1 Huitian Corporation Information
12.22.2 Huitian Overview
12.22.3 Huitian Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Huitian Acrylic Adhesives Product Description
12.22.5 Huitian Recent Developments
12.23 Pidilite Industries
12.23.1 Pidilite Industries Corporation Information
12.23.2 Pidilite Industries Overview
12.23.3 Pidilite Industries Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Pidilite Industries Acrylic Adhesives Product Description
12.23.5 Pidilite Industries Recent Developments
12.24 Panacol-Elosol GmbH
12.24.1 Panacol-Elosol GmbH Corporation Information
12.24.2 Panacol-Elosol GmbH Overview
12.24.3 Panacol-Elosol GmbH Acrylic Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Panacol-Elosol GmbH Acrylic Adhesives Product Description
12.24.5 Panacol-Elosol GmbH Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Acrylic Adhesives Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Acrylic Adhesives Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Acrylic Adhesives Production Mode & Process
13.4 Acrylic Adhesives Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Acrylic Adhesives Sales Channels
13.4.2 Acrylic Adhesives Distributors
13.5 Acrylic Adhesives Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Acrylic Adhesives Industry Trends
14.2 Acrylic Adhesives Market Drivers
14.3 Acrylic Adhesives Market Challenges
14.4 Acrylic Adhesives Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Acrylic Adhesives Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
