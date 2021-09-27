Antifouling Paint Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel, Sherwin-Williams

“

The report titled Global Antifouling Paint Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Antifouling Paint market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Antifouling Paint market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Antifouling Paint market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Antifouling Paint market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Antifouling Paint report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Antifouling Paint report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Antifouling Paint market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Antifouling Paint market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Antifouling Paint market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Antifouling Paint market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Antifouling Paint market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel, Sherwin-Williams, Jotun Marine Coatings, Hempel, CMP Coatings, New Nautical Coatings, Flexdel, Pettit Marine Paint, Kansai Paint, Oceanmax, Boero Yacht Coatings

Market Segmentation by Product:

Eroding Antifouling

Hard Film Antifouling

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Yachts

Cargo Ships

Fishing Boats

Drilling Rigs and Production Platforms

Others



The Antifouling Paint Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Antifouling Paint market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Antifouling Paint market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Antifouling Paint market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Antifouling Paint industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Antifouling Paint market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Antifouling Paint market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Antifouling Paint market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Antifouling Paint Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Antifouling Paint Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Eroding Antifouling

1.2.3 Hard Film Antifouling

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Antifouling Paint Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Yachts

1.3.3 Cargo Ships

1.3.4 Fishing Boats

1.3.5 Drilling Rigs and Production Platforms

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Antifouling Paint Production

2.1 Global Antifouling Paint Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Antifouling Paint Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Antifouling Paint Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Antifouling Paint Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Antifouling Paint Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 New Zealand

2.9 Southeast Asia

3 Global Antifouling Paint Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Antifouling Paint Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Antifouling Paint Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Antifouling Paint Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Antifouling Paint Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Antifouling Paint Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Antifouling Paint Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Antifouling Paint Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Antifouling Paint Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Antifouling Paint Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Antifouling Paint Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Antifouling Paint Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Antifouling Paint Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Antifouling Paint Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Antifouling Paint Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Antifouling Paint Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Antifouling Paint Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Antifouling Paint Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Antifouling Paint Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Antifouling Paint Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Antifouling Paint Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Antifouling Paint Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Antifouling Paint Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Antifouling Paint Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Antifouling Paint Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Antifouling Paint Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Antifouling Paint Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Antifouling Paint Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Antifouling Paint Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Antifouling Paint Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Antifouling Paint Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Antifouling Paint Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Antifouling Paint Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Antifouling Paint Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Antifouling Paint Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Antifouling Paint Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Antifouling Paint Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Antifouling Paint Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Antifouling Paint Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Antifouling Paint Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Antifouling Paint Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Antifouling Paint Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Antifouling Paint Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Antifouling Paint Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Antifouling Paint Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Antifouling Paint Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Antifouling Paint Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Antifouling Paint Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Antifouling Paint Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Antifouling Paint Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Antifouling Paint Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Antifouling Paint Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Antifouling Paint Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Antifouling Paint Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Antifouling Paint Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Antifouling Paint Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Antifouling Paint Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Antifouling Paint Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Antifouling Paint Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Antifouling Paint Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Antifouling Paint Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Antifouling Paint Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Antifouling Paint Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Antifouling Paint Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Antifouling Paint Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Antifouling Paint Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Antifouling Paint Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Antifouling Paint Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Antifouling Paint Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Antifouling Paint Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Antifouling Paint Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Antifouling Paint Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Antifouling Paint Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Antifouling Paint Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Antifouling Paint Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Antifouling Paint Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Antifouling Paint Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Antifouling Paint Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Antifouling Paint Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Antifouling Paint Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Antifouling Paint Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Antifouling Paint Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Antifouling Paint Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Antifouling Paint Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Antifouling Paint Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Antifouling Paint Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Antifouling Paint Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Antifouling Paint Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Antifouling Paint Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 PPG Industries

12.1.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 PPG Industries Overview

12.1.3 PPG Industries Antifouling Paint Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 PPG Industries Antifouling Paint Product Description

12.1.5 PPG Industries Recent Developments

12.2 Akzo Nobel

12.2.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information

12.2.2 Akzo Nobel Overview

12.2.3 Akzo Nobel Antifouling Paint Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Akzo Nobel Antifouling Paint Product Description

12.2.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Developments

12.3 Sherwin-Williams

12.3.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sherwin-Williams Overview

12.3.3 Sherwin-Williams Antifouling Paint Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Sherwin-Williams Antifouling Paint Product Description

12.3.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments

12.4 Jotun Marine Coatings

12.4.1 Jotun Marine Coatings Corporation Information

12.4.2 Jotun Marine Coatings Overview

12.4.3 Jotun Marine Coatings Antifouling Paint Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Jotun Marine Coatings Antifouling Paint Product Description

12.4.5 Jotun Marine Coatings Recent Developments

12.5 Hempel

12.5.1 Hempel Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hempel Overview

12.5.3 Hempel Antifouling Paint Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hempel Antifouling Paint Product Description

12.5.5 Hempel Recent Developments

12.6 CMP Coatings

12.6.1 CMP Coatings Corporation Information

12.6.2 CMP Coatings Overview

12.6.3 CMP Coatings Antifouling Paint Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 CMP Coatings Antifouling Paint Product Description

12.6.5 CMP Coatings Recent Developments

12.7 New Nautical Coatings

12.7.1 New Nautical Coatings Corporation Information

12.7.2 New Nautical Coatings Overview

12.7.3 New Nautical Coatings Antifouling Paint Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 New Nautical Coatings Antifouling Paint Product Description

12.7.5 New Nautical Coatings Recent Developments

12.8 Flexdel

12.8.1 Flexdel Corporation Information

12.8.2 Flexdel Overview

12.8.3 Flexdel Antifouling Paint Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Flexdel Antifouling Paint Product Description

12.8.5 Flexdel Recent Developments

12.9 Pettit Marine Paint

12.9.1 Pettit Marine Paint Corporation Information

12.9.2 Pettit Marine Paint Overview

12.9.3 Pettit Marine Paint Antifouling Paint Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Pettit Marine Paint Antifouling Paint Product Description

12.9.5 Pettit Marine Paint Recent Developments

12.10 Kansai Paint

12.10.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information

12.10.2 Kansai Paint Overview

12.10.3 Kansai Paint Antifouling Paint Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Kansai Paint Antifouling Paint Product Description

12.10.5 Kansai Paint Recent Developments

12.11 Oceanmax

12.11.1 Oceanmax Corporation Information

12.11.2 Oceanmax Overview

12.11.3 Oceanmax Antifouling Paint Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Oceanmax Antifouling Paint Product Description

12.11.5 Oceanmax Recent Developments

12.12 Boero Yacht Coatings

12.12.1 Boero Yacht Coatings Corporation Information

12.12.2 Boero Yacht Coatings Overview

12.12.3 Boero Yacht Coatings Antifouling Paint Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Boero Yacht Coatings Antifouling Paint Product Description

12.12.5 Boero Yacht Coatings Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Antifouling Paint Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Antifouling Paint Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Antifouling Paint Production Mode & Process

13.4 Antifouling Paint Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Antifouling Paint Sales Channels

13.4.2 Antifouling Paint Distributors

13.5 Antifouling Paint Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Antifouling Paint Industry Trends

14.2 Antifouling Paint Market Drivers

14.3 Antifouling Paint Market Challenges

14.4 Antifouling Paint Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Antifouling Paint Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”