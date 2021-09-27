Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market 2021: Top Industrialist Trends and Analysis Forecast Report Till 2027 | TPC, Infineum, Lubrizol

“

The report titled Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

TPC, Infineum, Lubrizol, BASF, Ineos, Daelim, Chevron Oronite, ENEOS, Braskem, Jilin Petrochemical(CNPC), Zhejiang Shunda, Kothari Petrochemicals, Shandong Hongrui, BASF-YPC

Market Segmentation by Product:

Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene

Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene

High Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene



Market Segmentation by Application:

Fuel & Lube Additives

Adhesive & Sealant

Plastic & Elastomer Modifier

Gum Base

Other



The Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene

1.2.3 Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene

1.2.4 High Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Fuel & Lube Additives

1.3.3 Adhesive & Sealant

1.3.4 Plastic & Elastomer Modifier

1.3.5 Gum Base

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Production

2.1 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 TPC

12.1.1 TPC Corporation Information

12.1.2 TPC Overview

12.1.3 TPC Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 TPC Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Product Description

12.1.5 TPC Recent Developments

12.2 Infineum

12.2.1 Infineum Corporation Information

12.2.2 Infineum Overview

12.2.3 Infineum Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Infineum Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Product Description

12.2.5 Infineum Recent Developments

12.3 Lubrizol

12.3.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

12.3.2 Lubrizol Overview

12.3.3 Lubrizol Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Lubrizol Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Product Description

12.3.5 Lubrizol Recent Developments

12.4 BASF

12.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.4.2 BASF Overview

12.4.3 BASF Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 BASF Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Product Description

12.4.5 BASF Recent Developments

12.5 Ineos

12.5.1 Ineos Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ineos Overview

12.5.3 Ineos Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Ineos Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Product Description

12.5.5 Ineos Recent Developments

12.6 Daelim

12.6.1 Daelim Corporation Information

12.6.2 Daelim Overview

12.6.3 Daelim Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Daelim Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Product Description

12.6.5 Daelim Recent Developments

12.7 Chevron Oronite

12.7.1 Chevron Oronite Corporation Information

12.7.2 Chevron Oronite Overview

12.7.3 Chevron Oronite Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Chevron Oronite Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Product Description

12.7.5 Chevron Oronite Recent Developments

12.8 ENEOS

12.8.1 ENEOS Corporation Information

12.8.2 ENEOS Overview

12.8.3 ENEOS Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 ENEOS Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Product Description

12.8.5 ENEOS Recent Developments

12.9 Braskem

12.9.1 Braskem Corporation Information

12.9.2 Braskem Overview

12.9.3 Braskem Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Braskem Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Product Description

12.9.5 Braskem Recent Developments

12.10 Jilin Petrochemical(CNPC)

12.10.1 Jilin Petrochemical(CNPC) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Jilin Petrochemical(CNPC) Overview

12.10.3 Jilin Petrochemical(CNPC) Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Jilin Petrochemical(CNPC) Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Product Description

12.10.5 Jilin Petrochemical(CNPC) Recent Developments

12.11 Zhejiang Shunda

12.11.1 Zhejiang Shunda Corporation Information

12.11.2 Zhejiang Shunda Overview

12.11.3 Zhejiang Shunda Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Zhejiang Shunda Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Product Description

12.11.5 Zhejiang Shunda Recent Developments

12.12 Kothari Petrochemicals

12.12.1 Kothari Petrochemicals Corporation Information

12.12.2 Kothari Petrochemicals Overview

12.12.3 Kothari Petrochemicals Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Kothari Petrochemicals Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Product Description

12.12.5 Kothari Petrochemicals Recent Developments

12.13 Shandong Hongrui

12.13.1 Shandong Hongrui Corporation Information

12.13.2 Shandong Hongrui Overview

12.13.3 Shandong Hongrui Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Shandong Hongrui Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Product Description

12.13.5 Shandong Hongrui Recent Developments

12.14 BASF-YPC

12.14.1 BASF-YPC Corporation Information

12.14.2 BASF-YPC Overview

12.14.3 BASF-YPC Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 BASF-YPC Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Product Description

12.14.5 BASF-YPC Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Distributors

13.5 Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Industry Trends

14.2 Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Drivers

14.3 Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Challenges

14.4 Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”