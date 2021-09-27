Scope of Fertility Testing Devices Market Size, Status and Top Key Vendors (P&G, Abbott, Church & Dwight, Biozhena) | Forecast to 2028

Global Fertility Testing Devices Market Synopsis:

The Global Fertility Testing Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.95% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

According to the market report analysis, the capability of an individual/person to produce offspring is defined as fertility and reverse is known as infertility. The devices used to test the fertility in male or female is defined as fertility testing devices. Fertility is majorly function of many factors such as nutrition, hormonal balance, gender and sexual behavior among others. Several types of fertility testing devices are available such as testing kits, ovulation prediction kits among others.

The most significant key factors driving the growth of the Global Fertility Testing Devices Market are growth in the first-time pregnancy age, rise in the launch of advanced, easy-to-use fertility monitors with high accuracy, rise in the awareness about fertility testing, rise in the easy accessibility of ovulation monitors on e-commerce websites and rise in the acceptance of basal body temperature-based ovulation monitors.

Global Fertility Testing Devices Market Segmentation:

Based on the Mode of Purchase, the fertility testing devices market is segmented into over the counter and prescription based.

On the basis of Application, the fertility testing devices market is segmented into female fertility testing device and male fertility testing device.

On the basis of Product, the fertility testing devices market is segmented into ovulation prediction kit and fertility monitor. Fertility monitor has been further segmented into urine-based, saliva-based and basal body temperature.

On the basis of End-User, the fertility testing devices market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into home care settings, hospitals, fertility clinics and others.

Geographic analysis, North America dominates the fertility testing devices market due to rise in the prevalence of adolescent pregnancy and rise in the awareness of pregnancy testing methods and improving fertility rates in this region. APAC is the expected region in terms of growth in fertility testing devices market due to growing demand for self-contained and fast tests and increasing age of first pregnancy in this region.

Global Key Players:

Procter & Gamble Geratherm Medical AG Abbott Church & Dwight Co. Inc. Fairhaven Health Prestige Brands Healthcare Inc Hilin Life Products Inc. Fertility Focus Limited Babystart Ltd Biozhena Corporation Taidoc Technology Corporation UEBE Medical GMBH Accuquik Quidel Corporation Biomérieux Emay (HK) Limited Alfa Scientific Designs Inc Piramal Enterprises

Report contents include

1 Analysis of the Fertility Testing Devices Market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

2 Historical data and forecast

3 Regional analysis including growth estimates

4 Analyses the end user markets including growth estimates

5 Profiles on Fertility Testing Devices including products, sales/revenues, and market position

6 Fertility Testing Devices Market structure, market drivers and restraints

Global Fertility Testing Devices Market: Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 2021-2028

2 Global Growth Trends 2021-2028

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Global Fertility Testing Devices Market Analysis by Regions

5 Global Fertility Testing Devices Market Analysis by Type

6 Global Fertility Testing Devices Market Analysis by Applications

7 Global Fertility Testing Devices Market Analysis by End-User

8 Key Companies Profiled

9 Global Fertility Testing Devices Market Manufacturers Cost Analysis

10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

11 Market Dynamics

12 Global Fertility Testing Devices Market Forecasts 2021-2028

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

