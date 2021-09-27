Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market 2021-2028: Increasing Demand Of Substitutes & Rising Number Of Market Players – Cigna, CVS Health, UnitedHealth Group, Anthem

Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market Synopsis:

The Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.30% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

According to the market report analysis, Pharmacy benefit management services provide several medical facilities to patients. They are run by third party administrators (TPAs) who act as link between pharmacists, insurance companies, claimers of insurance and drug manufacturers. They help in reducing the price of drugs, manage prescriptions, plan the best health plans for patients by offering discounts and rebates. They offer medicines at affordable prices as compared to those sold by retail pharmacists.

The most significant key factors driving the growth of the Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market are growth in the demand for insurance services, increase in the occurrence of generic and chronic diseases and the desire to effectively and efficiently medicate.

Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market Segmentation:

Based on the Type, the pharmacy benefit management services market is segmented into commercial health plans, self-insured employer plans, medicare part D plans, federal employees’ health benefits program and state government employee plans.

On the basis of Business Model, the pharmacy benefit management services market is segmented into government health programs, employer-sponsored programs, and health insurance management.

On the basis of Application, the pharmacy benefit management services market is segmented into mail-order pharmacy services and non-mail pharmacy services.

On the basis of Service, the pharmacy benefit management services market is segmented into retail pharmacy services, specialty pharmacy services, benefit plan design & consultation, network-pharmacy claims processing, home delivery pharmacy care, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, medical & drug data analysis services and others.

On the basis of End-User, the pharmacy benefit management services market is segmented into healthcare providers, employers, drug manufacturers and others.

Regionally, Latin America dominates the pharmacy benefit management services market due to rise in the government health programs and health insurance companies combining and utilizing various resources in the market to provide member-healthcare benefits in this region.

Top Major Key Players in the Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market:

Cigna CVS Health UnitedHealth Group Anthem Inc Centene Corporation DST Systems Inc Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc Magellan Health Inc McKesson Corporation MedImpact Direct LLC Micro Merchant Systems Inc Prime Therapeutics LLC Rite Aid Corp TrialCard Incorporated Walgreens Boots Alliance

Report contents include

1 Analysis of the Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market includes revenues, future growth, market outlook

2 Historical data and forecast

3 Regional analysis including growth estimates

4 Analyses the end user markets including growth estimates.

5 Profiles on Pharmacy Benefit Management Services including products, sales/revenues, and market position

6 Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market structure, key drivers and restraints

Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market: Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 2021-2028

2 Global Growth Trends 2021-2028

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market Analysis by Regions

5 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market Analysis by Type

6 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market Analysis by Applications

7 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market Analysis by End-User

8 Key Companies Profiled

9 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market Manufacturers Cost Analysis

10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

11 Market Dynamics

12 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market Forecasts 2021-2028

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

