Ambulatory Healthcare IT Market Booming Demand Leading To Exponential CAGR Growth By 2028 | GE, AmSurg, Optum, DaVita

Global Ambulatory Healthcare IT Market Synopsis:

The Global Ambulatory Healthcare IT Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.20% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

According to the market report analysis, Ambulatory Care is also denoted as outpatient care. It is a medical care prearranged on outpatient norms like rehabilitation, consultation, intervention, observation, diagnosis, and treatment services.

The most significant key factors driving the growth of the Global Ambulatory Healthcare IT Market are increase in government mandates and support for healthcare IT solutions, rise in the utilization of big data and high returns on investment for healthcare IT solutions. Furthermore, the growing need to limit intensifying healthcare costs is further estimated to cushion the growth of the Global Ambulatory Healthcare IT Market.

As per the regional analysis, North America dominants the Ambulatory Healthcare IT Market due to the rise in the acceptance and implementation of IT services and solutions by healthcare providers. Furthermore, the occurrence of major manufacturing hubs and the increase in the number of hospitals, advanced research centers, and universities will further boost the growth of the ambulatory healthcare IT market in the region during the forecast period. APAC is projected to observe a significant amount of growth in the Ambulatory Healthcare IT Market due to the rise in the prevalence of chronic disorders. Moreover, the rise in the need for better healthcare services is further anticipated to propel the growth of the ambulatory healthcare IT market in the region in the coming years.

Global Key Players:

1 AmSurg Corp

2 Surgical Care Affiliates

3 Surgery Partners

4 Healthway Medical Group

5 SurgCenter

6 Trillium Health Partners

7 Medical Facilities Corporation

8 Nueterra Capital

9 Aspen Healthcare

10 Suomen Terveystalo Oy

11 IntegraMed America, Inc

12 SHERIDAN HEALTHCARE

13 NueHealth

14 Athenahealth

15 General Electric Company

16 Optum, Inc

17 Apria Healthcare Group, Inc

18 DaVita Inc

19 LVL Medical

20 Fresenius Kabi AG

21 Sonic Healthcare

Global Ambulatory Healthcare IT Market Segmentation:

Type Segmentation:

1 Ambulatory Services

2 Primary Care Offices

3 Outpatient Departments

4 Emergency Departments

5 Surgical Specialty

6 Medical Specialty

7 Others

Modality Segmentation:

1 Hospital-Affiliated

2 Freestanding

Surgery Type Segmentation:

1 Ophthalmology

2 Orthopedics

3 Gastroenterology

4 Pain Management

5 Others

Application Segmentation:

1 Laceration Treatment

2 Bone Fracture Treatment

3 Emergency Care Service

4 Trauma Treatment

Report contents include

1 Analysis of the Ambulatory Healthcare IT Market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

2 Historical data and forecast

3 Regional analysis including growth estimates

4 Analyses the end user markets including growth estimates

5 Profiles on Ambulatory Healthcare IT including products, sales/revenues, and market position

6 Ambulatory Healthcare IT Market structure, market drivers and restraints

Global Ambulatory Healthcare IT Market: Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 2021-2028

2 Global Growth Trends 2021-2028

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Global Ambulatory Healthcare IT Market Analysis by Regions

5 Global Ambulatory Healthcare IT Market Analysis by Type

6 Global Ambulatory Healthcare IT Market Analysis by Applications

7 Global Ambulatory Healthcare IT Market Analysis by End-User

8 Key Companies Profiled

9 Global Ambulatory Healthcare IT Market Manufacturers Cost Analysis

10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

11 Market Dynamics

12 Global Ambulatory Healthcare IT Market Forecasts 2021-2028

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

