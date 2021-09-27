2021-2028 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Trending Technologies, Remarkable Developments and Key Players like J&J, Roche, Siemens, Abbott, Medtronic

Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Synopsis:

An international Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market report covers a Market overview and the growth prospects of the Market. The current environment of the Healthcare industry and the key trends determining the Market are presented in the report. The Market report is a complete overview of the Market, covering various aspects like product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. Insightful predictions for the coming few years have also been taken into consideration in this business research study. These predictions feature important inputs from leading industry experts and underline every statistical detail regarding the Market.

The winning Point-Of-Care Diagnostics report suggests that the Market is growing at a very fast pace and with the rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the business many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. This report contains historic data, present Market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market report includes all the company profiles of the top Market players and brands. Healthcare industry is anticipated to witness higher growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level.

The Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

As per the market report analysis, Point-Of-Care diagnostics are the techniques used for early and quick diagnosis of diseases. These techniques are highly sensitive, cost-effective, and produce results in minimal time frame. These diagnostics techniques are used hospital, clinics, ambulatory care, home healthcare, and research laboratory.

Some of the most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market are increasing incidence of target conditions is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising government support, increasing number of clia-waived POC tests, rising healthcare expenditures worldwide, rising technological advancements and adoption of home-based point of care devices and rising initiatives implemented by government and not-for-profit associations for rising health awareness.

As per geographic analysis, North America dominates the Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market due to rising presence of supportive government bodies that promote the point of care based diagnostics or testing in this region. APAC is the expected region in terms of growth in Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market due to rising constant developments by international and local players to reach an untapped market need in this region.

Top Major Key Players in the Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market:

1 F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

2 Siemens

3 Abbott

4 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

5 Alere Inc

6 Instrumentation Laboratory

7 PTS Diagnostics

8 Abaxis

9 Medtronic

10 Accriva Diagnostics

11 OPTI Medical

12 Sienco, Inc

13 Alpha Scientific

14 ACON Laboratories, Inc

15 Acrongenomics, Inc

16 Biomerica, Inc

17 Atlas Genetics Ltd

18 Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc

19 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

20 Nova Biomedical and More………..

Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

Platform Segmentation:

1 Lateral Flow Assays

2 Dipsticks

3 Microfluidics

4 Molecular Diagnostics

5 Immunoassays

Prescription Segmentation:

1 Prescription-Based Testing

2 OTC Testing

Product Segmentation:

1 Glucose

2 Cardio Metabolic

3 Infectious Disease

4 Influenza

5 HIV

6 Hepatitis C

7 Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD)

8 Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI)

9 Respiratory Infection

10 Tropical Disease

11 Coagulation

12 PT/INR Activated Clotting Time (ACT/APTT)

13 Pregnancy and Fertility

14 Tumor/Cancer Marker

15 Urinalysis

16 Cholesterol

17 Hematology

18 Drugs-of-Abuse

19 Fecal Occult

20 Other

End-User Segmentation:

1 Professional Diagnostic Centers

2 Home Care

3 Research Laboratories

4 Other

Report contents include

1 Analysis of the Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market includes revenues, future growth, market outlook

2 Historical data and forecast

3 Regional analysis including growth estimates

4 Analyses the end user markets including growth estimates.

5 Profiles on Point-Of-Care Diagnostics including products, sales/revenues, and market position

6 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market structure, key drivers and restraints

Major Highlights of TOC: Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market

1 Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Overview

2 Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2028

4 Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2028)

5 Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Forecast (2021-2028)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

