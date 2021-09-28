Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UMVs) Market Report 2021-2025 Global Industry Data, Analysis and Growth Forecasts by Type, Application and Region

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

The Unmanned Maritime Vehicle (UMV), also known as the Unmanned Sea System (USS), is a fleet of robots that operate on the sea or under the sea.

i-Tech (Subsea 7)

DOF Subsea AS

Boston Engineering

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

5G International Inc.

Oceaneering International, Inc.

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Thales S.A.

Ocean Aero, Inc.

Saipem (Sonsub)

BAE Systems plc

Marine Tech SAS

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

SeaRobotics Corporation

Seebyte Ltd.

SimpleUnmanned, LLC.

Schilling Robotics, LLC

ECA Group

Perry Slingsby Systems Limited

Liquid Robotics

Textron Inc.

SAAB SEAEYE LTD.

Ocius Technology Ltd.

Kystdesign AS

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

C-Innovation

Forum Energy Technologies

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

ASV Unmanned Marine Systems

Deep Trekker Inc

Fugro Subsea Services Ltd

Helix Energy Solutions

Market by Type:

UUVs (further segmented into ROVs and AUVs)

USVs (further segmented into Remotely Operated USVs and Autonomous USVs)

Market by Application:

Commercial (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)

Scientific Research (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)

Defense & Security (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)