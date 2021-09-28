DNS Service Market 2021: Global Trends, Size and Share Estimates, Forecasts to 2025

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Global "DNS Service Market" specialized report covers all the recent trends including key developments in the global market in present and in future. Analyses of the global DNS Service market trends along with the projections of CAGR (compound annual growth rates) are provided in the DNS Service research report.

DNS server is a type of name server that manages, maintains and processes Internet domain names and their associated records. In other words, a DNS server is the primary component that implements the DNS (Domain Name System) protocol and provisions domain name resolution services to Web hosts and clients on an IP-based network.

The following firms are included in the DNS Service Market Report:

Cloudflare

Cdnetworks

AWS

Google

Akamai Technologies

Oracle

Microsoft

Neustar

IBM

Nsone

Verisign

Market by Type:

Primary DNS Server

Market by Application:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and Information Technology (IT)

Media and Entertainment

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare

Government

Education