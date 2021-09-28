Gym&Club Fitness Trackers Market Research Report by Players, Regions, Product Types & Applications 2021 to 2025

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Fitness trackers are a type of electronic wearable device that monitors and tracks health-related metrics such as distance walked or run, heart rate, calorie consumption, and quality of sleep. Fitness trackers mostly come in the form of wristbands; they can also appear as clip-on devices, earbuds or clothing made of smart fabric. Many fitness & activity trackers can transmit data directly to a smartphone or personal computer.

Samsung

Fitbit

MyZone

Garmin

NadiX

Lumo Bodytech Inc

Moov

Hykso

XiaoMi

Gymwatch

TomTom

Wahoo

Jabra

Wrist Wear

Leg Wear

Specialist Retailers

Factory Outlets

Internet Sales