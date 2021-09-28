Urokinase Market Report 2021-2025 Global Industry Data, Analysis and Growth Forecasts by Type, Application and Region

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Urokinase, also known as urokinase-type plasminogen activator (uPA), is a serine protease present in humans and other animals. The human urokinase protein was discovered, but not named, by McFarlane and Pilling in 1947. Urokinase was originally isolated from human urine, and it is also present in the blood and in the extracellular matrix of many tissues. The primary physiological substrate of this enzyme is plasminogen, which is an inactive form (zymogen) of the serine protease plasmin.

Abbott

United Biotech

NDPHARM

Takeda

Sandoz

PKU High-Tech Huatai Pharmaceutica

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Teva

Liaoning Weixing Pharmaceutical

Bharat Biotech

Microbix Biosystems Inc

Novartis

Tianjin Biochem Pharmaceutical

Taj Pharma

Mylan

Suzhou No.1 Pharmaceutical

Mayne Pharma Inc

Pfizer

Zydus Cadila

Squibb

Urokinase Powder

Urokinase Solution Market by Application:

Hospital use

Clinic