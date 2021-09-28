Single-use Plastic Product Market Report with Growth, Demand, Trends, Opportunity, Forecasts (2021 – 2025)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Plastic is material consisting of any of a wide range of synthetic or semi-synthetic organic compounds that are malleable and so can be molded into solid objects.

The following firms are included in the Single-use Plastic Product Market Report:

Vinaplast

Nan Ya Plastics (Formosa)

The Siam Cement Public Company Ltd.

AGC Chemicals Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Market by Type:

Single-use plastic gloves

Single-use plastic cutlery

Single-use plastic cups

Single-use plastic straws

Single-use plastic bags

Market by Application:

Food packaging manufacturer

Restaurant

Beverage store

Snack bar