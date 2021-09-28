Enterprise SDN Market Status and Trend Report 2021 to 2025 with Top 20 Countries Data

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Software-defined networking (SDN) is an architecture that aims to make networks agile and flexible. The goal of SDN is to improve network control by enabling enterprises and service providers to respond quickly to changing business requirements.

The following firms are included in the Enterprise SDN Market Report:

Brocade Communication Systems

HP

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei

Pluribus Networks

VMware Inc.

Ericsson

Big Switch Networks

Physical Network Infrastructure

Virtualization and Control Software

Professional Services

SDN Applications & Network Services Market by Application:

IT

Consumer Goods and Retail

BFSI

Defense

Telecom

Healthcare