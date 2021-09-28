Global Urinary Incontinence Products Market Report: Includes Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021 to 2025)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Urinary incontinence (UI), also known as involuntary urination, is any uncontrolled leakage of urine. It is a common and distressing problem, which may have a large impact on quality of life.Urinary Incontinence Products are the products that help treat this condition.

The following firms are included in the Urinary Incontinence Products Market Report:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Ethicon US, LLC. (Johnson & Johnson)

Coloplast Group

Teleflex Incorporated

Ganor Medical Device Co., Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Zhejiang Kangrui Apparatus Technology Co., Ltd.

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Zephyr Surgical Implants

Medtronic plc

Atlantic Therapeutics

Chiaus

Melson Medical Corporation Limited

Tylenol Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

Market by Type:

Vaginal Slings

Urinary Catheters

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Artificial Urinary Sphincters

Other Devices Market by Application:

Nursing Homes

Hospital

Homecare