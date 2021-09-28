Mobile Communication Antenna Market Research Report by Players, Regions, Product Types & Applications 2021 to 2025

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

A mobile communication antenna is a transducer for mobile communication that converts a radio frequency (RF) field into alternating current and vice versa.

Top Companies Mentioned in Mobile Communication Antenna Report are:

Huawei Technologies

Cisco System Inc

AirNet Communications

Mobitel

Molex

Bouygues Telecom

Bharti Airtel Limited

Kathrein

AT&T Inc.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings

Wistron NeWeb Corp

CommScope

Vodafone Group plc

Laird Technologies plc

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Market by Type:

Smart Antenna

LDS

BTS Market by Application:

Directional Antennas