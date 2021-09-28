Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Assessment, Growth Forecasts and Strategic Consolidations for Key Players Report 2021 to 2025

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Smart kitchen appliances are a subset of the entire smart appliance industry. These are quality kitchen appliances designed for optimum efficiency and performance. Smart kitchen appliances are equipped with different sensing devices and remote connections. Therefore, these devices can also be operated from a remote location using a smartphone.

Top Companies Mentioned in Smart Kitchen Appliances Report are:

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. (U.S.)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Whirlpool Corp. (U.S.)

Tovala (U.S.)

Etekcity Corporation (U.S.)

Breville Group Ltd. (Australia)

Hestan Cue, Inc. (U.S.)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

AB Electrolux (Sweden)

Vorwerk Elektrowerke GmbH & Co. KG (U.S.) Market by Type:

Crockpot

Instant pot

Combination Oven

Smart Oven

Combination Oven

Smart Weighing Scale

Thermomix

Intelligent Pan

Others Market by Application:

Residential