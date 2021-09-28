Women Health Technology Market | Global Industry Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Opportunity, Share, And Regional Forecast To 2027

Rising concerns pertaining to women’s health is pushing growth of the market. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Women Healthcare Market”, Share and Global Trend By Technology Type (Surgical, Diagnostic, Contraceptive, Labor & Delivery, Critical Care), Indication (Cancer, Infertility, Menstruation, Pregnancy, Post-menopausal Syndrome, Pelvic Disorders, Infectious Diseases), End Users (Hospitals, Obstetrics & Gynaecology Clinics, Diagnostics Laboratory, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” offers a detailed evaluation of drivers encouraging growth in the market. Some of the common health issues endured by women are related to pregnancy, post-menopausal syndrome, and infertility. Women Healthcare Market is emerging as the next disruptor in the healthcare sector, as this market is no more considered a niche market.

Company-backed Investments to help the Market Dominate in North America Dominate the Global Market

North America is expected to witness hold the highest share in the global women’s health technology market during the forecast years. This is mainly attributable to the rising increasing number of investments by the leading players. These players are continuously focusing on developing new solutions and devicesthe development of new products to treat women’s health conditions. Furthermore, the rising incidence of ureteral cancer, breast cancer, and other diseases is expected to drive the market in this region.

The market in Asia Pacific is also anticipated to register a higher CAGR between 2018 and 2026. This is ascribable to the rising pregnancy cases and awareness about women’s health conditions.

Elvie and Chiaro Technology Launches Advanced Breast Pump to Fulfil Customer’s Requirements

The competition in the global women’s health technology is expected to be high with the presence of leading players. Some of the leading players operating in the global market are NaturalCycles Nordic AB, Chiaro Technology Ltd and Elvie, Evofem Biosciences, Inc., UE LifeSciences Inc., Ava Science Inc., Aspect Imaging, and Rho Ventures, Celmatix Inc. Among these, Chairo Technology and Elvie announced the launch of a smart breast pump in April 2019. It is the world’s first wearable pump which is silent, hassle-free, and lets moms to multitask. Several companies have also received FDA approvals on products for women’s health. Below are some of the approvals mentioned:

UE LifeSciences Inc. received FDA approval for its iBreastExam in August 2018. This device is portable and hand-held, enabling medical professionals to identify breast cancer within a few minutes.

Aspect Imaging received FDA approval for EMBRACE Neonatal MRI System in July 2017. This system has been specifically designed for conducting heal imaging and neonatal brain in neonatal intensive care units (NICU).

NaturalCycles Nordic AB received FDA approval for a contraceptive app called NATURAL CYCLES in August 2018.

Recent Innovations in Healthcare Technology to Rapidly Transform the Women’s Healthcare Space

As per a study conducted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), around 30% of women are more prone to HIV infections than men. The rising number of women-centric health conditions is likely to drive the market by 2026. “Advanced technologies are likely to help women manage their health and keep a check on their health status,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “New Women Healthcare Market platforms such as fertility apps or menstrual-related medications are expected to enable growth in the market,” he added. The report offers valuable insights into disruptive technologies in women’s healthcare space.

Rising disposable income and improvements in healthcare infrastructure especially in emerging countries are likely to see an upsurge in the market’s revenue. Digitization in healthcare acts as a potential growth trigger in the market. Tests such as ultrasound, breast MRI, and bone density testing MRI will help in the early detection of women’s health issues. Moreover, technological improvements in medical science are anticipated to offer impressive growth opportunities to the women’s health technology market. Rising investment from governments is expected to positively impact the market in the forecast years.

Market Segmentation:

By Technology Type

Surgical

Diagnostic

Contraceptive

Labor & Delivery

Critical Care

Others

By Indication

Cancer

Infertility

Menstruation

Pregnancy

Post-menopausal Syndrome

Pelvic Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Obstetrics & Gynaecology Clinics

Diagnostics Laboratory

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)

Others

By Region

North America (the USA, and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

