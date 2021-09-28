Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market | Global Industry Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Opportunity, Share, And Regional Forecast To 2027

Increasing cases of genetic mutations are creating growth opportunities for the global “acute myeloid leukemia treatment market” says fortune business Insights in a report, titled “Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Disease Type (Myeloblastic, Promyelocytic, Myelomonocytic), By Treatment Type (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), and Geography Forecast Till 2026.” Increasing investments in research and development by pharmaceuticals companies are driving the global acute myeloid leukemia treatment market

North America to Emerge Dominate in the Global Market

Geographically, the global acute myeloid leukemia treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global acute myeloid leukemia treatment market during the forecast period. Strategic research and development, excellent health reimbursement policies along with growing demand for advanced treatment I are boosting the market in the region. In Europe, the acute myeloid leukemia treatment market is predicted to grow at a significant rate, owing to the rising incidence of disease and active government aid. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing government expenditure for the treatment of cancer and developing healthcare infrastructure. In addition, rising inclination towards targeted therapies is expected to boost the growth of the global acute myeloid leukemia treatment market in the region in the forthcoming year.

FDA Approves XOSPATA®

Astellas Pharma Inc., a Japanese pharmaceutical company launched XOSPATA®, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia in adult patients. The new drug is FDA approved and will support in the treatment of patients with refractory or relapsed FLT3 mutation-positive (FLT3mut+) acute myeloid leukemia. The acute myeloid leukemia treatment market is predicted to witness high demand during the forecast period, owing to the launch of the advanced drug XOSPATA®. Several market players are launching drugs with FDA approval for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. For instance, Genentech, Inc. received FDA approval for the Venclexta for the treatment of patients who are newly-diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia or patients who are not eligible for intensive induction chemotherapy. The aforementioned factors are contributing significantly to the global acute myeloid leukemia treatment market.

Increasing R&D Investments Toto Contribute Growth

Increasing cases of acute myeloid leukemia and unmet needs of patients, especially in emerging nations are encouraging the discovery of novel new drugs by pharmaceutical companies, which in turn is enabling growth in the acute myeloid leukemia treatment market. For instance, Pfizer Inc. launched Glasdegib (Daurismo) with FDA approval, for patients who are newly-diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In 2019, according to the American Cancer Society, the number of new acute myeloid leukemia cases in the U.S estimated to be 21,450. The rising prevalence of genetic mutation, high exposure to radiations and sedentary lifestyles are some of the factors encouraging the cases of acute myeloid leukemia across the globe. In addition, product launches and rising investments in research and development activities by pharmaceutical companies are also predicted to foster growth for the global acute myeloid leukemia treatment market in the forthcoming year. Nonetheless, high risks of side effects associated with the use of drugs and expensive cost of stem cell transplantation are the factors restraining the growth of the global acute myeloid leukemia treatment market.

Leading Players operating in the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

VERASTEM, INC . ,

, Genzyme Corporation,

Neomed Management AS,

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.,

Pfizer Inc.,

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,

Novartis AG,

GlaxoSmithKline plc.,

Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market Segmentation :

By Disease Type

Myeloblastic

Promyelocytic

Myelomonocytic

Others

By Treatment Type

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

