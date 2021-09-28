Automobile Refinish Paint Market 2021: Key Market Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2021-2027 | Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, BASF

“

The report titled Global Automobile Refinish Paint Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automobile Refinish Paint market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automobile Refinish Paint market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automobile Refinish Paint market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automobile Refinish Paint market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automobile Refinish Paint report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automobile Refinish Paint report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automobile Refinish Paint market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automobile Refinish Paint market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automobile Refinish Paint market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automobile Refinish Paint market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automobile Refinish Paint market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, BASF, Sherwin-Williams, Kansai Paint, Nippon Paint, KCC Corporation, Akzo Nobel, Donglai Coating Technology, Shanghai Kinlita Chemical, YATU, Twin Tiger Coatings, Swan Coatings, Qianlang Coating, Zhongshan Daoqum, Guangzhou Strong Chemical, Fujian Xinzhanwang, Sifang-victory Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Solvent Borne

Water Borne

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles



The Automobile Refinish Paint Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automobile Refinish Paint market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automobile Refinish Paint market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automobile Refinish Paint market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automobile Refinish Paint industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automobile Refinish Paint market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automobile Refinish Paint market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automobile Refinish Paint market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automobile Refinish Paint Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Solvent Borne

1.2.3 Water Borne

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Automobile Refinish Paint, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Automobile Refinish Paint Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Automobile Refinish Paint Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automobile Refinish Paint Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automobile Refinish Paint Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Automobile Refinish Paint Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automobile Refinish Paint Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automobile Refinish Paint Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automobile Refinish Paint Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automobile Refinish Paint Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Automobile Refinish Paint Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Automobile Refinish Paint Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Automobile Refinish Paint Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Automobile Refinish Paint Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automobile Refinish Paint Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Automobile Refinish Paint Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Automobile Refinish Paint Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Automobile Refinish Paint Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Automobile Refinish Paint Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Automobile Refinish Paint Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Automobile Refinish Paint Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Automobile Refinish Paint Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Automobile Refinish Paint Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Automobile Refinish Paint Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Automobile Refinish Paint Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Automobile Refinish Paint Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Automobile Refinish Paint Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Automobile Refinish Paint Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Automobile Refinish Paint Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Automobile Refinish Paint Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Automobile Refinish Paint Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Automobile Refinish Paint Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Automobile Refinish Paint Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Automobile Refinish Paint Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Automobile Refinish Paint Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Automobile Refinish Paint Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Automobile Refinish Paint Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Automobile Refinish Paint Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automobile Refinish Paint Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Automobile Refinish Paint Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automobile Refinish Paint Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Automobile Refinish Paint Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automobile Refinish Paint Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Automobile Refinish Paint Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Automobile Refinish Paint Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Automobile Refinish Paint Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automobile Refinish Paint Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Automobile Refinish Paint Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automobile Refinish Paint Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Automobile Refinish Paint Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automobile Refinish Paint Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Automobile Refinish Paint Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automobile Refinish Paint Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Automobile Refinish Paint Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

10.2.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automobile Refinish Paint Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automobile Refinish Paint Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automobile Refinish Paint Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automobile Refinish Paint Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Axalta Coating Systems

12.1.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

12.1.2 Axalta Coating Systems Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Axalta Coating Systems Automobile Refinish Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Axalta Coating Systems Automobile Refinish Paint Products Offered

12.1.5 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Development

12.2 PPG Industries

12.2.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.2.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 PPG Industries Automobile Refinish Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 PPG Industries Automobile Refinish Paint Products Offered

12.2.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

12.3 BASF

12.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.3.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 BASF Automobile Refinish Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 BASF Automobile Refinish Paint Products Offered

12.3.5 BASF Recent Development

12.4 Sherwin-Williams

12.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sherwin-Williams Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Automobile Refinish Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sherwin-Williams Automobile Refinish Paint Products Offered

12.4.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

12.5 Kansai Paint

12.5.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kansai Paint Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Kansai Paint Automobile Refinish Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Kansai Paint Automobile Refinish Paint Products Offered

12.5.5 Kansai Paint Recent Development

12.6 Nippon Paint

12.6.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nippon Paint Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Nippon Paint Automobile Refinish Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Nippon Paint Automobile Refinish Paint Products Offered

12.6.5 Nippon Paint Recent Development

12.7 KCC Corporation

12.7.1 KCC Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 KCC Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 KCC Corporation Automobile Refinish Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 KCC Corporation Automobile Refinish Paint Products Offered

12.7.5 KCC Corporation Recent Development

12.8 Akzo Nobel

12.8.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information

12.8.2 Akzo Nobel Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Akzo Nobel Automobile Refinish Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Akzo Nobel Automobile Refinish Paint Products Offered

12.8.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Development

12.9 Donglai Coating Technology

12.9.1 Donglai Coating Technology Corporation Information

12.9.2 Donglai Coating Technology Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Donglai Coating Technology Automobile Refinish Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Donglai Coating Technology Automobile Refinish Paint Products Offered

12.9.5 Donglai Coating Technology Recent Development

12.10 Shanghai Kinlita Chemical

12.10.1 Shanghai Kinlita Chemical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shanghai Kinlita Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Shanghai Kinlita Chemical Automobile Refinish Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Shanghai Kinlita Chemical Automobile Refinish Paint Products Offered

12.10.5 Shanghai Kinlita Chemical Recent Development

12.12 Twin Tiger Coatings

12.12.1 Twin Tiger Coatings Corporation Information

12.12.2 Twin Tiger Coatings Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Twin Tiger Coatings Automobile Refinish Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Twin Tiger Coatings Products Offered

12.12.5 Twin Tiger Coatings Recent Development

12.13 Swan Coatings

12.13.1 Swan Coatings Corporation Information

12.13.2 Swan Coatings Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Swan Coatings Automobile Refinish Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Swan Coatings Products Offered

12.13.5 Swan Coatings Recent Development

12.14 Qianlang Coating

12.14.1 Qianlang Coating Corporation Information

12.14.2 Qianlang Coating Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Qianlang Coating Automobile Refinish Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Qianlang Coating Products Offered

12.14.5 Qianlang Coating Recent Development

12.15 Zhongshan Daoqum

12.15.1 Zhongshan Daoqum Corporation Information

12.15.2 Zhongshan Daoqum Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Zhongshan Daoqum Automobile Refinish Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Zhongshan Daoqum Products Offered

12.15.5 Zhongshan Daoqum Recent Development

12.16 Guangzhou Strong Chemical

12.16.1 Guangzhou Strong Chemical Corporation Information

12.16.2 Guangzhou Strong Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Guangzhou Strong Chemical Automobile Refinish Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Guangzhou Strong Chemical Products Offered

12.16.5 Guangzhou Strong Chemical Recent Development

12.17 Fujian Xinzhanwang

12.17.1 Fujian Xinzhanwang Corporation Information

12.17.2 Fujian Xinzhanwang Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Fujian Xinzhanwang Automobile Refinish Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Fujian Xinzhanwang Products Offered

12.17.5 Fujian Xinzhanwang Recent Development

12.18 Sifang-victory Group

12.18.1 Sifang-victory Group Corporation Information

12.18.2 Sifang-victory Group Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Sifang-victory Group Automobile Refinish Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Sifang-victory Group Products Offered

12.18.5 Sifang-victory Group Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Automobile Refinish Paint Industry Trends

13.2 Automobile Refinish Paint Market Drivers

13.3 Automobile Refinish Paint Market Challenges

13.4 Automobile Refinish Paint Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automobile Refinish Paint Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”