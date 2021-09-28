Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, Opportunity Assessments 2021-2027 | FANUC, KUKA, Midea Group

“

The report titled Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

FANUC, KUKA, Midea Group, Yaskawa, Kawasaki, DENSO, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Epson, Staubli, OTC, COMAU, Omron Adept Technologies, SIASUN, Yamaha

Market Segmentation by Product:

Dual Axis

Single Axis (Above Two)



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Machinery

Others



The Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Dual Axis

1.2.3 Single Axis (Above Two)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.4 Machinery

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 FANUC

12.1.1 FANUC Corporation Information

12.1.2 FANUC Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 FANUC Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 FANUC Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Products Offered

12.1.5 FANUC Recent Development

12.2 KUKA

12.2.1 KUKA Corporation Information

12.2.2 KUKA Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 KUKA Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 KUKA Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Products Offered

12.2.5 KUKA Recent Development

12.3 Midea Group

12.3.1 Midea Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 Midea Group Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Midea Group Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Midea Group Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Products Offered

12.3.5 Midea Group Recent Development

12.4 Yaskawa

12.4.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information

12.4.2 Yaskawa Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Yaskawa Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Yaskawa Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Products Offered

12.4.5 Yaskawa Recent Development

12.5 Kawasaki

12.5.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kawasaki Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Kawasaki Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Kawasaki Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Products Offered

12.5.5 Kawasaki Recent Development

12.6 DENSO

12.6.1 DENSO Corporation Information

12.6.2 DENSO Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 DENSO Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 DENSO Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Products Offered

12.6.5 DENSO Recent Development

12.7 Nachi-Fujikoshi

12.7.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nachi-Fujikoshi Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nachi-Fujikoshi Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Products Offered

12.7.5 Nachi-Fujikoshi Recent Development

12.8 Epson

12.8.1 Epson Corporation Information

12.8.2 Epson Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Epson Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Epson Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Products Offered

12.8.5 Epson Recent Development

12.9 Staubli

12.9.1 Staubli Corporation Information

12.9.2 Staubli Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Staubli Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Staubli Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Products Offered

12.9.5 Staubli Recent Development

12.10 OTC

12.10.1 OTC Corporation Information

12.10.2 OTC Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 OTC Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 OTC Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Products Offered

12.10.5 OTC Recent Development

12.12 Omron Adept Technologies

12.12.1 Omron Adept Technologies Corporation Information

12.12.2 Omron Adept Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Omron Adept Technologies Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Omron Adept Technologies Products Offered

12.12.5 Omron Adept Technologies Recent Development

12.13 SIASUN

12.13.1 SIASUN Corporation Information

12.13.2 SIASUN Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 SIASUN Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 SIASUN Products Offered

12.13.5 SIASUN Recent Development

12.14 Yamaha

12.14.1 Yamaha Corporation Information

12.14.2 Yamaha Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Yamaha Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Yamaha Products Offered

12.14.5 Yamaha Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Industry Trends

13.2 Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market Drivers

13.3 Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market Challenges

13.4 Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Multi-axis Articulated Robot Arm Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”