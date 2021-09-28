Service Truck Market Size 2021 Analysis, Industry Trends, Top Key Players, Market Share, and Forecast to 2025

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Top Key Manufacturers in Service Truck Market Report:

Shermac

Plantman

STG Global

ORH Truck Solutions

Knapheide

Maintainer

ORO Design and Manufacturing

Service Truck Market Size by Type:

Below 15000 kg GVM

15000-25000 kg GVM

25000-35000 kg GVM

Above 35000 kg GVM Service Truck Market Size by Applications:

Mining

Construction Site