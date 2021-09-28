Oral Mucositis Market: Industry Analysis, Epidemiology, Treatment, Drugs and Companies by DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s “Oral Mucositis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030” report provides an overview of the disease and market size of Oral Mucositis for the 7MM major pharmaceutical markets, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. This report covers the various treatment practices, and Oral Mucositis forecasted epidemiology from 2020 to 2030, segmented by the 7 major markets.

Some of the key facts of the Oral Mucositis Market Report:

Increase in OM market size is anticipated for the study period, 2018–2030 with a CAGR of 6.6%. As per the research study of Seiler et al. (2014), in the breast cancer patients approximately 56% of the patients developed OM of any grade, 48% patients experience mild to moderate grade 1–2 OM, and 8% grade 3–4 OM according to the National Cancer Institute Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (NCI-CTCAE) scale version 3.0. In the year 2020, the total incident cases of Oral Mucositis were 1,480,453 cases in the 7MM. These cases are expected to grow in the study period 2018–2030. As per the DelveInsight estimates, in the United States, the total Grade-specific incident cases of Oral Mucositis were 156,729, 136,107, 209,660, and 94,175 for Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV respectively in the year 2020. These cases are expected to grow in the study period 2018–2030. As per the research study of Sonis et al., the frequency of oral mucositis is about 30% to 40% in the general cancer patient population.

Key benefits of the Oral Mucositis Market Report:

Oral Mucositis market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Oral Mucositis epidemiology and Oral Mucositis market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

Oral Mucositis market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

Oral Mucositis market report offers a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

Oral Mucositis market report provides an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Oral Mucositis market.

“According to Delveinsight, females appear to be more likely than males to develop Oral mucositis.”

Oral Mucositis (OM) is the most common, debilitating complication of cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy. It is characterized by inflammation and ulceration in the oral cavity caused by the chemotherapeutic drug substances and radiotherapy used in cancer treatment. The symptoms appear after five to ten days after the chemotherapy treatment or 14 days after the start of radiotherapy. The early symptoms include erythema and light discoloration of the mucosa. As OM progresses, erosive lesions and ulcers are developed.

Mouth sores are extremely painful and are typically the most distressing manifestation. It has significant negative impact on patient’s quality of life (QOL). Potential complications of OM include pain, increased risk of local and systemic infections, bleeding, insufficient food intake, and delays in administration of radiotherapy and/or chemotherapy, dose reduction of the chemotherapy drugs, increased length of hospital stays, associated economic burdens and in some cases life-threatening infections (septicemia in neutropenic cases).

“As per DelveInsight insights, the incidence of Grade I and II OM has been observed to be higher in comparison to Grade III-IV cases across all the major markets”

Some of the Oral Mucositis Companies are:

Amgen/ Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Access Pharmaceuticals

Chemo Mouthpiece/ Aurora BioScience

Camurus

Innovation Pharmaceuticals

Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation

BrainCool

NeoMedLight

Monopar Therapeutics

MuReva (Lumitex)

EpicentRx/Prothex Pharma

Soligenix

And Many Others.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Oral Mucositis treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Oral Mucositis Drugs Covered:

Kepivance (Palifermin)

MuGard

Chemo Mouthpiece

Episil

Brilacidin

EC-18

Cooral System

CareMin650

Validive (Clonidine Lauriad)

MuReva Phototherapy System

RRx-001

SGX942

And Many Others.

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Oral Mucositis SWOT Analysis of Oral Mucositis Oral Mucositis: Market Share (%) Distribution Overview at a Glance: By Country Epidemiology and Market Methodology Oral Mucositis: Disease Background and Overview Diagnosis of Oral Mucositis Epidemiology and Patient Population Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM The United States Epidemiology EU-5 Epidemiology Current Treatment Practices: Oral Mucositis Prevention of Oral Mucositis Guidelines of Oral Mucositis Unmet Needs Patient Journey of Oral Mucositis Key Endpoints in Oral Mucositis Clinical Trials Marketed Therapies Emerging Therapies Oral Mucositis: Seven Major Market Analysis 7MM Market Size The United States Market Size EU-5 Market Size Market Access and Reimbursement of Oral Mucositis Therapies Market Drivers of Oral Mucositis Market Barriers of Oral Mucositis Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

