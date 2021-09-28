Contraceptive Devices Market: Industry Analysis, Devices, Companies and Competitive Landscape by DelveInsight

Contraceptive devices are used for birth control by preventing unwanted pregnancies. Devices such as condoms, vaginal rings, IUDs are among a few of the contraceptive devices available in the market. Apart from preventing unintended pregnancies some of the contraceptive devices are also used as a prevention of sexually transmitted diseases.

Global Contraceptive Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.71% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

The demand for Contraceptive Devices is primarily attributed to the increasing number of unwanted pregnancies and the rising awareness regarding the complications associated with sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). In addition, rising education regarding female health and government policies to curb the burgeoning population growth are also the driving factors for contraceptive device market growth.

According to a study published by WHO 2019, globally, 74 million women living in low and middle-income countries have unintended pregnancies annually.

As per the study published in LANCET 2020, in 2015–19, there were 121.0 million unintended pregnancies annually with an 80% uncertainty interval, corresponding to a global rate of 64 unintended pregnancies per 1000 women aged 15–49 years.

Some of the Contraceptive Devices Companies are:

Bayer Healthcare

Cooper Surgical Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Reckitt Benckiser

FemCap Inc.

The Female Health Company

Meril Life Sciences

Pregna International

And others

Contraceptive Devices Market Drivers

The major factors driving the demand for Contraceptive Devices are the rising concern of overpopulation in many countries, the increasing number of unintended pregnancies, and complications associated with STDs. Also, rising government initiatives for raising awareness regarding contraception are a driving factor in low-income and developing countries.

Scope of the Contraceptive Devices Market Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Contraceptive Devices, explaining its applications, advantages, and limitations, etc.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of the currently available Contraceptive Devices is provided, which will have an impact on the future market of Contraceptive Devices

A detailed review of Contraceptive Devices market; historical and forecasted market size is included in the report, covering devices outreach in the 7MM.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the Contraceptive Devices market.

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Contraceptive Devices Contraceptive Devices: Background and Overview Contraceptive Devices: Regulatory Scenario Contraceptive Devices: Reimbursement Scenario Company Profiles

6.1. Bayer Healthcare

6.2. Cooper Surgical Inc

Products detail in the report…

Contraceptive Devices: Competitive Analysis KOL Views Contraceptive Devices: Market Analysis in 7MM Country-Wise Market size of Contraceptive Devices in 7MM (2018–2026) Market Dynamic PEST Analysis Conclusion and Future Perspective Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

