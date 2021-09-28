Vehicle Electrification Market 2021: Global Market Segmentation and Analysis by Size,Trends, Development and Forecast 2026

The global vehicle electrification market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 53.3 billion till 2026 while exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% between 2019 and 2026. This is attributable to increasing demand for hybrid vehicles owing to rising pollution and high adoption of advanced technologies by the manufacturers across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, publishes this information in its latest report, titled “Vehicle Electrification Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis; By Product Type (Start/Stop System, Electric Air Conditioner Compressor, PTC Heater, Electric Vacuum Pump, Electric Water Pump, Electric Oil Pump, Starter Motor & Alternator, Integrated Starter Generator, Actuators). By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles & Heavy Commercial Vehicles), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the market was worth USD 27.9 billion in 2018.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Delphi Technologies PLC

Johnson Electric Holding Limited

Volkswagen

Toyota Motors Corporation

Honda Motors Co. Ltd

DRIVING FACTORS

Recent Advancement in Technology to Drive the Market

Depleting fossil fuels along with rising costs of petrol and diesel is propelling the demand for convenient substitutes such as electric vehicles. The rising consumer demand for hybrid vehicles is driving the manufacturers to introduce vehicles with advanced technologies. For instance, growing concerns regarding pollution caused by vehicles, and stringent government policies to limit vehicular emission has enabled the automakers to introduce the engine shut down system technology. Whenever the vehicle halts at the traffic signal, the smart electric starter system instantly cuts off the fuel supply to the engine. This helps in the consumption of fuel and efficiently reduces fuel emission levels. Therefore, increasing adoption of recent technology advancement in vehicles is expected to favor the growth of the global vehicle electrification market in the forthcoming years.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Jaguar Land Rover Collaborating with Nordic Taxi Operator Cabonline to Aid Growth

In June 2020, Jaguar Land Rover announced its plan to collaborate with the Carbonline, the largest taxi operator in Nordic, to support the development of the world’s first high-powered wireless taxis in Oslo. The project, Electricity includes Forum Recharge, the city’s largest point operator, and the US technology developer, Momentum Dynamics. Together, the project is aimed at building a high-powered wireless charging infrastructure for taxis in Oslo. Arild Hermstad, Vice Mayor of Oslo, says, “We are delighted to have private enterprises onboard to aid us in reaching our dream of electric mobility to conserve fuel and reduce emission by 95% before 2030.” According to Fortune Business Insights, the companies operating in the market are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, introduction of new products, and partnership to maintain stronghold and gain major global vehicle electrification market share during the forecast period.

