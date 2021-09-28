Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment Market to Reach US$ 14,972.6 Mn, Increasing Mergers and Acquisitions to Favor Market Growth

The global “acute bacterial skin” and skin structure infections treatment market will derive growth from the increasing usage approvals in recent years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 7,270.9 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 14,972.6 Mn by the end of 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 9.5%.

Recent developments in acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections treatment methods such as the advent of novel drugs and therapies will favor growth of the global market. The report stresses on the latest industry development and signifies the impact of these developments on the acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections treatment market value. The report includes segmentation of the market based on several factors such as infection type, route of administration, distribution channel, and regional demographics. Besides these, the report provides insights into a few of the factors that have constituted for the increase in the global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections treatment market value.

The increasing prevalence of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections around the world has led to increasing demand for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections treatment options across the world. On account of the aforementioned factors, companies are looking to generate acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections treatment market revenue.

Omadacycline’s FDA Approval to Benefit Market Growth

The increasing demand for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections treatment options is encouraging healthcare manufacturers to come up with newer therapies and recombinant drugs. In the wake of such high demand, regulatory authorities have eased off their reluctance on approving drugs with minimal side effects. Increasing regulatory approvals will have a positive impact on the global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections treatment market. In 2018, the Food and Drug Administration passed approval for the usage of omadacycline in the treatment of patients diagnosed with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). The ability of omadacycline to act in various drug delivery methods such as oral and intravenous form will lead to a rising uptake among end users globally. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the approval for omadacycline will have a positive impact on the global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections treatment market in the forthcoming years.

Merck & Co., Inc andPfizer Inc. Contribute Significantly Towards acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections Treatment Market Revenue

Increasing mergers and acquisitions (M&As) are favoring growth of the market in recent years. The report provides a detailed analysis of key mergers and acquisitions in the market and signifies their impact on the global market. Merck & Co., one of the leading companies, has till date, completed acquisition of several companies that are engaged in the research and development of drugs and therapies for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Pfizer Inc., is another company that has adopted exceptional business strategies that have directly made a significant impact on the growth of the global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections treatment market. Fortune Business Insights has predicted together, Merck & Co. and Pfizer will account for the maximum market share during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the leading acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections treatment market companies and signified their impact on the global market. A few of the leading companies that have made significant growth contributions are Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC., ALLERGAN, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Table Of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Bacterial Skin Infections- By key countries,2018 New Product Launch Pipeline Analysis Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2018

Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Infection Type Hospital-acquired ABSSSI Community-acquired ABSSSI Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



