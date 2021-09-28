Automotive Seat Belt Market| 2021 Trends, Size, Share, Growth Insights, Regional Analysis with Global Forecast To 2027

The global automotive seat belt market size is expected to showcase a considerable growth by reaching USD 18.18 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of technology and the implementation of stringent road safety regulations that drives the adoption of automotive seat belts across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Automotive Seat Belt Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Two Point, Three Point and Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further observes that the market stood at USD 12.04 billion in 2019.

Automotive seat belt is a type of vehicle safety devices specially designed to secure the occupants against external factors such as collision in sudden stoppage. These belts consist of components such as the retractor, seat belt tongue, webbing, and seat belt buckle. The conscious adoption of seat belts in the automobiles drastically minimizes the risk of injuries that can be fatal at times.

List of the Companies Operating in the Global Market for Automotive Seat Belt:

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd (South Korea)

Faurecia (France)

General Motors (United States)

AB Volvo (Sweden)

GWR Co. (United Kingdom)

Goradia Industries (India)

Autoliv (Sweden)

Ashimori Industry Co., Ltd (Japan)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Other Players

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of various growth drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2019 and 2026.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific Backed by Increasing Automotive Sales Generated USD 7.26 Billion Revenue in 2019

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate and hold the highest position in the global automotive seat belt market in the forthcoming years. This dominance is attributable to the surging demand for automobiles backed by improving living standards and high disposable income in countries such as India and China in the region.

North America, on the other hand, is anticipated to showcase an exponential growth and hold the second position in the market during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the implementation of stringent road safety regulations that propel the adoption of innovative automotive seat belts in the region between 2020 and 2027.

Industry Development:

July 2020 – ai announced the successful trail of its innovative automotive seat belt and mobile phone enforcement solutions. According to the company, the artificial intelligence (AI) powered solution provides over 90% accuracy of the mobile phone and seatbelt violation to the authorities to prevent road mishaps and compel the occupants to follow road safety rules.

