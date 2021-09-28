Immunodiagnostics Market Strategy And Remarkable Growth Rate By 2027

The increasing number of geriatric population, and occurrences of infectious diseases like cancer, and hepatitis is expected to boost the Global “Immunodiagnostics” Market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Immunodiagnostics: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2025,” the market was valued at US$ 15,777.5 Mn in 2017. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the market will rise at a CAGR of 4.7%, and reach US$ 22,732.7 Mn by the end of 2025.

Highlights of the Immunodiagnostics Market Report Include:

Microscopic study of the various factors driving and restraining the market

Careful classification and research of the market segments

Accurate computation of market figures

Comprehensive analysis of the regional dynamics and competitive landscape

Key Players Operating in The Immunodiagnostics Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Abbott,

Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Diagnostics),

DiaSorin,

Danaher Corporation,

QIAGEN,

bioMérieux,

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

Quest Diagnostics.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1 Technological Advancements

4.2 Key Industry Developments -Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

4.3 Reimbursement Scenario

4.4 Key Performance Indicators for Global Immunodiagnostics Market

Global Immunodiagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

5.2.1 Instruments

5.2.2 Reagents & Consumables

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.3.1 Oncology& Endocrinology

5.3.2 Hepatitis & Retrovirus

5.3.3 Cardiac Markers

5.3.4 Infectious Diseases

5.3.5 Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1 Clinical Laboratories

5.4.2 Hospitals

5.4.3 Physician’s Offices

5.4.4 Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

