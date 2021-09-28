Polymerized Asphalt Cement Market Research Report Analysis, Market Size and Growth 2026| Evonik Industries AG, Tri-Chem Industries, AkzoNobel N.V, DuPont de Nemours

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The global Polymerized Asphalt Cement market was valued at USD million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of during 2021-2026.

Global Polymerized Asphalt Cement market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Polymerized Asphalt Cement sales volume, Price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including: Evonik Industries AG, Tri-Chem Industries, AkzoNobel N.V, DuPont de Nemours, Honeywell International, Huntsman International, Kao Corporation, ArrMaz, The Arkema Group

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Polymerized Asphalt Cement Market types split into:

Polymer Polymer Modified Asphalt

Synthetic Resin Modified Asphalt

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Polymerized Asphalt Cement Market applications, includes:

Road Construction

Road Paving

Airport Runaway

Parking Lots

Roofing

Other

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Polymerized Asphalt Cement market has been segmented as follows:

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

