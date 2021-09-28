Digital Sorting Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | TOMRA, Buhler, Key Technology

“

The report titled Global Digital Sorting Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Digital Sorting market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Digital Sorting market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Digital Sorting market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Digital Sorting market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Digital Sorting report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Digital Sorting report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Digital Sorting market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Digital Sorting market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Digital Sorting market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Digital Sorting market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Digital Sorting market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

TOMRA, Buhler, Key Technology, Binder, Satake, Allgaier Werke, Cimbria, CP Manufacturing, NEWTEC, National Recovery Technologies

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cameras

Lasers

NIR Sorters

Hyperspectral Cameras & Combined Sorters



Market Segmentation by Application:

Food

Recycling

Mining



The Digital Sorting Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Digital Sorting market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Digital Sorting market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Digital Sorting market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Digital Sorting industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Digital Sorting market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Digital Sorting market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Digital Sorting market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Digital Sorting Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Digital Sorting Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cameras

1.2.3 Lasers

1.2.4 NIR Sorters

1.2.5 Hyperspectral Cameras & Combined Sorters

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Digital Sorting Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Recycling

1.3.4 Mining

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Digital Sorting Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Digital Sorting Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Digital Sorting Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Digital Sorting, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Digital Sorting Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Digital Sorting Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Digital Sorting Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Digital Sorting Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Digital Sorting Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Digital Sorting Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Digital Sorting Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Digital Sorting Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Digital Sorting Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Digital Sorting Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Digital Sorting Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Digital Sorting Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Digital Sorting Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Digital Sorting Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Digital Sorting Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Digital Sorting Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Digital Sorting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Digital Sorting Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Digital Sorting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Digital Sorting Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Digital Sorting Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Digital Sorting Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Digital Sorting Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Digital Sorting Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Digital Sorting Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Digital Sorting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Digital Sorting Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Digital Sorting Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Digital Sorting Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Digital Sorting Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Digital Sorting Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Digital Sorting Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Digital Sorting Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Digital Sorting Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Digital Sorting Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Digital Sorting Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Digital Sorting Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Digital Sorting Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Digital Sorting Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Digital Sorting Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Digital Sorting Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Digital Sorting Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Digital Sorting Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Digital Sorting Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Digital Sorting Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Digital Sorting Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Digital Sorting Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Digital Sorting Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Digital Sorting Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Digital Sorting Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Digital Sorting Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Digital Sorting Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Digital Sorting Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Digital Sorting Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Digital Sorting Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Digital Sorting Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Digital Sorting Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Digital Sorting Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Digital Sorting Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Digital Sorting Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Digital Sorting Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Digital Sorting Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Digital Sorting Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Digital Sorting Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Digital Sorting Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Digital Sorting Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Digital Sorting Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Digital Sorting Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Digital Sorting Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Digital Sorting Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Digital Sorting Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Digital Sorting Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Digital Sorting Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Digital Sorting Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Digital Sorting Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Digital Sorting Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Digital Sorting Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Sorting Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Sorting Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Sorting Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Sorting Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 TOMRA

12.1.1 TOMRA Corporation Information

12.1.2 TOMRA Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 TOMRA Digital Sorting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 TOMRA Digital Sorting Products Offered

12.1.5 TOMRA Recent Development

12.2 Buhler

12.2.1 Buhler Corporation Information

12.2.2 Buhler Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Buhler Digital Sorting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Buhler Digital Sorting Products Offered

12.2.5 Buhler Recent Development

12.3 Key Technology

12.3.1 Key Technology Corporation Information

12.3.2 Key Technology Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Key Technology Digital Sorting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Key Technology Digital Sorting Products Offered

12.3.5 Key Technology Recent Development

12.4 Binder

12.4.1 Binder Corporation Information

12.4.2 Binder Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Binder Digital Sorting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Binder Digital Sorting Products Offered

12.4.5 Binder Recent Development

12.5 Satake

12.5.1 Satake Corporation Information

12.5.2 Satake Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Satake Digital Sorting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Satake Digital Sorting Products Offered

12.5.5 Satake Recent Development

12.6 Allgaier Werke

12.6.1 Allgaier Werke Corporation Information

12.6.2 Allgaier Werke Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Allgaier Werke Digital Sorting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Allgaier Werke Digital Sorting Products Offered

12.6.5 Allgaier Werke Recent Development

12.7 Cimbria

12.7.1 Cimbria Corporation Information

12.7.2 Cimbria Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cimbria Digital Sorting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Cimbria Digital Sorting Products Offered

12.7.5 Cimbria Recent Development

12.8 CP Manufacturing

12.8.1 CP Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.8.2 CP Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 CP Manufacturing Digital Sorting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 CP Manufacturing Digital Sorting Products Offered

12.8.5 CP Manufacturing Recent Development

12.9 NEWTEC

12.9.1 NEWTEC Corporation Information

12.9.2 NEWTEC Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 NEWTEC Digital Sorting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 NEWTEC Digital Sorting Products Offered

12.9.5 NEWTEC Recent Development

12.10 National Recovery Technologies

12.10.1 National Recovery Technologies Corporation Information

12.10.2 National Recovery Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 National Recovery Technologies Digital Sorting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 National Recovery Technologies Digital Sorting Products Offered

12.10.5 National Recovery Technologies Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Digital Sorting Industry Trends

13.2 Digital Sorting Market Drivers

13.3 Digital Sorting Market Challenges

13.4 Digital Sorting Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Digital Sorting Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

