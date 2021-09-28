Comprehensive study of Advanced Molecular Nuclear Imaging Market: Factors affecting growth & Future Trends | Forecast to 2028

Global Advanced Molecular Nuclear Imaging Market Overview:

The Global Advanced Molecular Nuclear Imaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

As per the market report analysis, Advanced Molecular Nuclear Imaging procedures are defined as the type of non-invasive and are usually painless medical tests that help doctors to diagnose and examine medical conditions. These imaging tests use radiopharmaceutical or radiotracer materials.

The major key factors driving the growth of the Global Advanced Molecular Nuclear Imaging Market are increasing investment for the innovation of diagnostic imaging centers as well as development of new radiotracers, rapid growth in the prevalence and incidence of cancer & cardiovascular diseases and high accuracy of nuclear imaging. Moreover, rise in the research and development activities in the market and rise in the demand from emerging economies will further create opportunities for Global Advanced Molecular Nuclear Imaging Market in the forecasted period of 2021-2028.

The Global Advanced Molecular Nuclear Imaging Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Application and End-User. On the basis of Product, the advanced molecular nuclear imaging market is segmented into SPECT systems and hybrid pet systems planar scintigraphy. By Application, the advanced molecular nuclear imaging market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, neurology and others. Advanced molecular nuclear imaging market is also segmented on the basis of End-User into hospitals, imaging centers, academic and research centers and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, North America dominates the Advanced Molecular Nuclear Imaging Market due to rise in the prevalence and incidence of cancer & cardiovascular diseases and high accuracy of nuclear imaging in this region.

Top Leading Key in Players Global Advanced Molecular Nuclear Imaging Market: Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Neusoft Corporation, Mediso Ltd, Digirad Corporation, CMR Naviscan, SurgicEye GmbH, DDD-Diagnostic A/S, Nordion (Canada) Inc, Cardinal Health, Bracco Diagnostic Inc., Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc, Jubilant Pharma. LLC, IRE – IRE ELiT – BE, NTP, Novartis AG, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Region segment: Advanced Molecular Nuclear Imaging Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Advanced Molecular Nuclear Imaging in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Global Advanced Molecular Nuclear Imaging Market: Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 2021-2028

2 Global Growth Trends 2021-2028

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Global Advanced Molecular Nuclear Imaging Market Analysis by Regions

5 Global Advanced Molecular Nuclear Imaging Market Analysis by Type

6 Global Advanced Molecular Nuclear Imaging Market Analysis by Applications

7 Global Advanced Molecular Nuclear Imaging Market Analysis by End-User

8 Key Companies Profiled

9 Global Advanced Molecular Nuclear Imaging Market Manufacturers Cost Analysis

10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

11 Market Dynamics

12 Global Advanced Molecular Nuclear Imaging Market Forecasts 2021-2028

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

