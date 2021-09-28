Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market Projected to Exhibit a Double-Digit CAGR between 2021 and 2028 | Epic Systems, Cerner, eClinicalWorks

Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market Synopsis:

The Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.37% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

According to market research study, Ambulatory electronic health records are basically designed so they can be used for outpatient care facilities and smaller practices. This helps in providing access to the health providers so they can go through the medical history of the patient which is stored in the electronic data base.

Some of most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market are Rise in the government support to adopt healthcare information technologies, rise in the demand for the fluid movement of healthcare information and increase in the awareness towards healthcare solutions.

Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market Segmentation:

On the basis of Delivery Mode, the ambulatory electronic health records market is segmented into cloud-based solutions and on-premise solutions.

On the basis of Application, the ambulatory electronic health records market is segmented into practice management, patient management, e-prescribing, referral management, population health management, decision support and health analytics.

On the basis of Practise Size, the ambulatory electronic health records market is segmented into large practices, small-to-medium-sized practices and solo practices.

On the basis of End-User, the ambulatory electronic health records market is segmented into hospital-owned ambulatory centers and independent centers.

On the basis of Function, the Ambulatory electronic health records market is segmented into reporting, planning, billing, analysis, remote medicine engagement and medical assistance.

Regional analysis, APAC dominates the ambulatory electronic health records market due to rise in the demand for the fluid movement of healthcare information and increase in the awareness towards healthcare solutions in this region.

Global Key Players:

Epic Systems Corporation Cerner Corporation eClinicalWorks Practice Fusion eMDs Inc. VIRENCE HEALTH McKesson Corporation Allscripts Healthcare LLC NXGN Management LLC Medical Information Technology Inc. MEDHOST Greenway Health Azalea Health Innovations

Report contents include

1 Analysis of the Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

2 Historical data and forecast

3 Regional analysis including growth estimates

4 Analyses the end user markets including growth estimates

5 Profiles on Ambulatory Electronic Health Records including products, sales/revenues, and market position

6 Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market structure, market drivers and restraints

Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market: Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 2021-2028

2 Global Growth Trends 2021-2028

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market Analysis by Regions

5 Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market Analysis by Type

6 Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market Analysis by Applications

7 Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market Analysis by End-User

8 Key Companies Profiled

9 Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market Manufacturers Cost Analysis

10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

11 Market Dynamics

12 Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market Forecasts 2021-2028

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

