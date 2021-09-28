2021-2028 Gastric Electric Stimulators Market Trending Technologies, Remarkable Developments and Key Players like ANS, EnteroMedics, IntraPace, Medtronic

Global Gastric Electric Stimulators Market Synopsis:

The Global Gastric Electric Stimulators Market is growing with the CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

A realistic Gastric Electric Stimulators Market research report contains most recent Market information with which companies can have in depth analysis of Healthcare industry and future trends. It becomes easy to figure out brand awareness and insight about the brand and product among potential customers. This industry report helps divulge uncertainties that may arise due to changes in business activities or introduction of a new product in the Market. The Market report is a specific study of the Healthcare industry which explains what the Market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. Global Gastric Electric Stimulators Market report acts as a significant component of business strategy.

As per the market report analysis, Gastric Electrical Stimulator (GES) refers to a small, battery-operated gastric neurostimulator implanted beneath the skin in the lower abdominal area of the body for the treatment for gastroparesis. The device is made up of two insulated wires known as leads which get implanted in the stomach wall muscle and then connected to the neurostimulator. The leads assist in delivering mild electrical pulses which stimulate the smooth muscles of the lower stomach and manage the symptoms of gastroparesis including vomiting and chronic nausea.

The major key factors driving the growth of the Global Gastric Electric Stimulators Market are increasing the rate of minimally invasive surgeries, increasing prevalence of delayed gastric emptying which are known as gastroparesis and favorable reimbursement policies for gastric electric stimulation.

Regional analysis, North America dominates the Gastric Electric Stimulators Market because of the increasing number of gastrointestinal surgical procedures, rising cases of gastroparesis and favorable regulatory and reimbursement policies in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period of 2021-2028 due to the large population, adoption of western lifestyle increasing risk of chronic disorders including gastrointestinal disorders, obesity and diabetes in the region.

Global Key Players:

ANS EnteroMedics IntraPace Medtronic MetaCure Rishena

Global Gastric Electric Stimulators Market Segmentation:

Product Type Segmentation:

High Frequency GES Devices

Low Frequency GES Devices

Indication Segmentation:

Gastroparesis

Obesity

Refractory Nausea

Others

End-User Segmentation:

Hospitals

Outpatients Center

Report contents include

1 Analysis of the Gastric Electric Stimulators Market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

2 Historical data and forecast

3 Regional analysis including growth estimates

4 Analyses the end user markets including growth estimates

5 Profiles on Gastric Electric Stimulators including products, sales/revenues, and market position

6 Gastric Electric Stimulators Market structure, market drivers and restraints

Global Gastric Electric Stimulators Market: Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 2021-2028

2 Global Growth Trends 2021-2028

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Global Gastric Electric Stimulators Market Analysis by Regions

5 Global Gastric Electric Stimulators Market Analysis by Type

6 Global Gastric Electric Stimulators Market Analysis by Applications

7 Global Gastric Electric Stimulators Market Analysis by End-User

8 Key Companies Profiled

9 Global Gastric Electric Stimulators Market Manufacturers Cost Analysis

10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

11 Market Dynamics

12 Global Gastric Electric Stimulators Market Forecasts 2021-2028

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

