Status of Infection Surveillance Solutions Systems Market Size with CAGR Value, Industry Demand and Forecast to 2028

The Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Systems Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 13.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

According to the market report analysis, Infection surveillance systems refer to the type of systems that are utilized to continuously monitor and manage data of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) for public health assessment. It is said that early detection of disease insures an appropriate execution of preventive measures.

The most significant key factors driving the growth of the Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Systems Market are rise in the prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), increase in the resistance of microbes towards antibiotics and the high adoption of automation in healthcare settings, rise in the trend of self-medication, increased capacity of IT systems to perform analytic processing and non-adherence to prescribed medication.

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Systems Market Segmentation:

Based on the Products, the infection surveillance solutions systems market is segmented into software and services.

Based on the Infection Type, the infection surveillance solutions systems market is segmented into surgical site infections (SSI), blood stream infections (BSI), urinary tract infections (UTI), central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSI), catheter associated urinary tract infection (CAUTI) and others.

Based on the End-User, the infection surveillance solutions systems market is segmented into hospitals, long term care facilities, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, academic institutes and others.

Geographic analysis, North America dominates the infection surveillance solutions systems market because of the government initiative and rising incidence of HAIs in the U.S. and Canada. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the significant growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the improving healthcare infrastructure and rising medical tourism in the region.

Major Key Players:

BD Cerner Corporation Illumina, Inc RL Solutions GOJO Industries, Inc C. Johnson & Son, Inc Baxter Wolters Kluwer Vigilanz Corporation IBM Corporation HyGreen Inc Premier Atlas MD Deb Group Ltd

