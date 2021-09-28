Molecular Imaging Market is Ready to Set Outstanding Growth during 2021-2028 | GE, Hologic, Siemens, Hitachi, BC Technical, SAMSUNG

Global Molecular Imaging Market Overview:

The Global Molecular Imaging Market is expected to USD 7.51 billion by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 6.39% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

According to the market report analysis, Molecular Imaging Technology is largely used for classification and measurement of biological processes at the cellular and molecular level with the help of imaging detectors. Molecular imaging presents more modified approach to assessment and organization of cardiovascular disease conditions.

Some of the most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Molecular Imaging Market are increase in demand for detection and monitoring of disease such as cancer and other rare genetic disorders, rapid rise in aging population and the high adoption and advancement in technologies such as PET/CT.

The Global Molecular Imaging Market is segmented on the basis of Technology, Device Type, Application and End-User. Molecular Imaging market is cover distinctive segment market estimate, both volume and value, also cover diverse businesses customers’ data, which is imperative for the makers.

Based on the Technology, the molecular imaging market is segmented into magnetic resonance spectroscopy, optical imaging and molecular ultrasound imaging.

Based on the Device Type, the molecular imaging market is segmented into positron emission tomography (PET) scanner, single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) scanner, gamma camera, nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometer and others.

On the basis of Application, the molecular imaging market is segmented into cardiovascular, neurology, respiratory, oncology and others.

On the basis of End-User, the molecular imaging market is segmented into hospital, diagnostic imaging centers, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, North America region leads the molecular imaging market owing to the well established healthcare infrastructure and rise in awareness amongst people concerning health coupled with rise in of various diseases counting cardiovascular, cancer and brain disorders. APAC is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the rise in healthcare funding from government and private organizations to expand technologically advanced medical systems.

Top Leading Key in Players Global Molecular Imaging Market: GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hologic, Inc., Siemens, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Hitachi, Ltd., BC Technical, Bracco Diagnostic Inc., SAMSUNG, FUJIFILM Corporation, Medtronic, Shimadzu Corporation, ESAOTE SPA, PerkinElmer Inc, Guerbet, Boston Scientific Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Neusoft Corporation, DIGIRAD CORPORATION, Carestream Health and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Region segment: Molecular Imaging Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Molecular Imaging in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

