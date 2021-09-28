Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Latest Study Focuses On Current, Future Innovations and Top Key Vendors (BD, Abbott, Danaher, Roche, Quidel) | Foreseen Till 2027

Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Synopsis:

The Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market is expected to reach a market value of USD 5.12 Billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.9% in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

DBMR team offers customization of Point Of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market report according to the business needs. Contact sales team, who will guarantee to get a report that suits the necessities. The Market analysis and competitor analysis helps the firm in determining the range in terms of sizes, colors, designs, and prices, etc. within which its products are to be offered to the consumers. Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market survey report offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions. It is an organized method to bring together and document information about the Healthcare industry, Market, or potential customers.

The major key factors driving the growth of the Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market are growing occurrence of infectious and respiratory diseases, surging geriatric population across the globe, increasing demand of home health care facilities along with advanced products, rising expenditure from government and private institutions, increasing focus on decentralised diagnosis. Additionally, few factors that will create opportunities for the growth of the market are increasing growth of POC molecular diagnosis in emerging countries such as India, China and Brazil along with rising research and development activities in molecular diagnosis.

Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

On the basis of Product and Services, point of care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into assays & kits, instruments/analyzers, software & services.

Based on the Technology, Point of care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into PCR-based, genetic sequencing-based, hybridization-based, microarray-based, INAAT and others.

On the basis of Test Location, point of care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into OTC and POC.

By Application, point of care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into respiratory diseases, sexually transmitted diseases, hospital-acquired infections, oncology, hepatitis, hematology, prenatal testing, endocrinology and others.

On the basis of End-User, point of care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into physician offices, hospital emergency departments & intensive care units, research institutes, home-care, decentralized labs, assisted living healthcare facilities and others.

Geographically, Europe dominates the Point Of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market because of increasing demand of diagnosis and development of new test for DNA analysis, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing population and cost effective molecular test.

Top Major Key Players in the Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market:

Abbott Danaher Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Quidel Corporation Meridian Bioscience, Inc Mesa Biotech, Inc GenePOC Inc Spartan Bioscience Inc Biocartis Siemens Healthcare Private Limited BD Bio-Rad Laboratories Cepheid Abaxis OraSure Technologies, Inc Sysmex Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc VIRCELL and More………….

Report contents include

1 Analysis of the Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market includes revenues, future growth, market outlook

2 Historical data and forecast

3 Regional analysis including growth estimates

4 Analyses the end user markets including growth estimates.

5 Profiles on Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics including products, sales/revenues, and market position

6 Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market structure, key drivers and restraints

Major Highlights of TOC: Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

1 Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Overview

2 Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2027

4 Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2027)

5 Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Forecast (2021-2027)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

