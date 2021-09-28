Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market Projected to Exhibit a Double-Digit CAGR between 2021 and 2028

Overview of the Global Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market:

The Global Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 11.15% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

As per the market research study, Protein Crystallization can be referred to as the procedure of creating protein crystals that are utilized for industrial and scientific purposes for the study of X-ray crystallography.

Some of the major key factors driving the growth of the Global Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market are technological development, rapid growth in the use of crystallization for membrane protein structure elucidation, upsurge in the attention on the miniaturization, increasing the expense of the instruments.

Geographic analysis, North America dominates the Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market due to the rise in the investments in the development of structure-based drug designs. Europe is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market due to the rise in the attention of the stakeholders on research projects involving proteins. Moreover, the occurrence of major key players is further anticipated to propel the growth of the protein crystallization and crystallography market in the region in the coming years.

Major Key Players:

General Electric Company Thermo Fisher Scientific QIAGEN HAMPTON RESEARCH CORP Anton Paar GmbH Danaher PerkinElmer Inc Tecan Trading AG Jena Bioscience GmbH Agilent Technologies Inc Rigaku Corporation Bruker Molecular Dimensions Ltd Lonza Creative Biostructure and More……………

Global Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market Segmentation:

Market Segment by Technology:

Protein Purification Systems

Protein Crystallization

Protein Crystal Mounting

Protein Crystallography

Market Segment by Product:

Instruments

Reagents or Consumables

Services & Software

Market Segment by End-Users:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Government Institutes

Academic Institutions

This study answers to the below key questions:

1 What will the market size be in 2028 and what will the growth rate be?

2 What are the key market trends?

3 What are the challenges to market growth?

4 Who are the key players in this market?

5 What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

