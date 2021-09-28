Growing Industry of Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Market 2021-2028 | Estimated to Reach High CAGR | Top Key Players – BD, Hologic, ARGON MEDICAL

Overview of Global Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Market:

The Global Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Market will project a CAGR of 6.05% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

The market dynamics study of an influential Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Market report demonstrates the scope of the various commercial possibilities over the coming years and the positive revenue forecasts in the years ahead. Important industry trends, Market size, Market share estimates are analysed and mentioned in the industry analysis report. It also studies the key Markets and mentions the different regions i.e. the topographical spread of the business. The report gives helpful insights which assist while launching a new product. The large scale Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Market report helps business in knowing its Market share over various time periods, transportation, storage, and supply requirements of its products.

According to the market report analysis, Vacuum-assisted biopsy is an alternative to surgical biopsy that allows the area of abnormality to be precisely located using imaging guidance. This procedure saves a lot of time and is minimally invasive because it only locates the tissues that are necessary for a sample. Vacuum-assisted biopsy is a minimally invasive procedure that is used to diagnose breast cancer. Vacuum-assisted biopsy is a kind of core-needle biopsy wherein a vacuum for the collection of a tissue sample.

Some of most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Market are rising prevalence of breast cancer and rising geriatric population susceptible to cancer, rising female geriatric population susceptible to breast cancer, rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Global Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Market Segmentation:

Based on the Guiding Technique, the vacuum-assisted biopsy market is segmented into stereotactic vacuum assist biopsy system and image guided vacuum assist biopsy system.

On the basis of Type, the vacuum-assisted biopsy market is segmented into 9-12G, <9G and >12G.

On the basis of Application, the vacuum-assisted biopsy market is segmented into hospitals, academic and research institutes and diagnostics and imaging centres.

Regional analysis, North America has been dominating the vacuum-assisted biopsy market and will continue to witness a substantial growth for the forecast period. APAC on the other hand will witness the highest CAGR for the forecast period. Rising awareness about vacuum-assisted biopsy and improving healthcare infrastructure especially in the developing countries will induce the market growth in this region. Increased focus of major key players to collaborate and expand in this region will further propel market growth.

Global Key Vendors:

BD Hologic Devicor Medical Products ARGON MEDICAL SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH INVIVO THERAPEUTICS MDL SRL STERYLAB S.r.l UROMED Kurt Drews KG BPB medica PLANMED OY Medtronic Scion Medical Technologies LLC Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH ZAMAR CARE Stryker Messe Düsseldorf GmbH Kompass COMPASS International Innovations Inc. HAKKO CO.LTD Cardinal Health

Major Highlights of TOC: Global Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Market

1 Global Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Market Overview

2 Global Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2028

4 Global Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2028)

5 Global Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Market Forecast (2021-2028)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

