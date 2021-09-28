Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market witnessing 68.5% CAGR in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market research report help business or organization in every sphere of trade to take better decisions, to respond the toughest business questions, and reduce the risk of failure. Global market analysis report serves a lot for the business and gives solution for the toughest business questions. This report contains a deep knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are while explaining the drivers and restraints of the market which is derived from SWOT analysis.

Market Scenario

Augmented reality & virtual reality market for retail industry is expected to reach USD 2,094.08 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 68.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on augmented reality & virtual reality market for retail industry provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Increasing preferences towards advanced devices in medical training, patient care management and education, rising usages in online shopping, retail and in e-commerce sector, surging volume of investment by tech giants for the adoption of AR and VR, prevalence of portray digital information in various AR applications which will likely to enhance the growth of the augmented reality & virtual reality market for retail industry in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Segmentation:

Augmented reality & virtual reality market for retail industry on the basis of technology has been segmented as augmented reality technology, and virtual reality technology. Augmented reality technology has been further segmented into marker-based augmented reality, and markerless augmented reality. Marker-based augmented reality has been further sub segmented into passive marker, and active marker. Markerless augmented reality has been further sub segmented into model-based tracking, and image-based processing. Virtual reality technology has been further segmented into nonimmersive technology, semi-immersive and fully immersive technology.

Based on offering, augmented reality & virtual reality market for retail industry has been segmented into hardware, and software. Hardware has been further segmented into sensors, semiconductor component, displays and projectors, position trackers, cameras, and others. Sensors have been further sub segmented into accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Semiconductor component has been further sub segmented into controller and processor, integrated circuits. Software has been further segmented into AR software, and VR content creation. AR software has been further sub segmented into AR remote collaboration, workflow optimization, documentation, visualization, 3d modeling, and navigation.

On the basis of device type, augmented reality & virtual reality market for retail industry has been segmented into augmented reality devices, and virtual reality devices. Augmented reality devices have been further segmented into head-mounted display, head-up display, and handheld device. Head-mounted display has been further sub segmented into AR smart glasses, and smart helmets. Virtual reality devices have been further segmented into head-mounted display, gesture-tracking device, and projector & display wall. Gesture-tracking device has been further sub segmented into data gloves, and others.

Augmented reality & virtual reality market for retail industry has also been segmented on the basis of vertical into consumer electronics, media & entertainment, healthcare, retail, aerospace & defence, automotive, BFSI, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, education, travel & tourism, and real estate.

The major players covered in the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market report are:

The major players covered in the augmented reality & virtual reality market for retail industry report are Google LLC, Microsoft, Facebook, Inc., PTC, Wikitude GmbH, Magic Leap, Inc., DAQRI, Blippar Ltd, Upskill, Continental AG, Visteon Corporation., EON Reality., Vuzix Corporation, Zugara, Inc., MAXST Co., Ltd., Ultraleap Ltd., Sixense Enterprises Inc., Atheer, Inc, Marxent-Patents Pending, Apple Inc, Intel Corporation, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

