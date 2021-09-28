Mobile Biometrics Market Outlook, Size, Status, and Forecast to 2026 | NEC Corporation; Precise Biometrics AB; Gemalto NV; BIO-key: FUJITSU

“Global Mobile Biometrics Market Research Report 2020” provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on Markets and materials, capacities and technologies and on the changing structure of the Mobile Biometrics Global Mobile Biometrics Market key players Involved in the study are
Global mobile biometrics market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 27.29% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The global Mobile Biometrics Market report by wide-ranging study of the Mobile Biometrics industry which covers comprehensively all aspects of the different industry verticals. This includes its past performance analysis, latest market performance estimation for the current year based on the Drivers, Challenges & Trends.
Global Mobile Biometrics Market Breakdown:
By Component
- Hardware
- Fingerprint Readers
- Scanners
- Cameras
- Others
- Software
By Authentication Mode
- Single-Factor Authentication
- Fingerprint Recognition
- Voice Recognition
- Facial Recognition
- Iris Recognition
- Vein Recognition
- Retina Scan System
- Others
- Signature Recognition
- Multi-Factor Authentication
By Application
- Access Control
- Mobile Banking/Payment
- Authentication
- Others
By Industry
- Consumer Electronics
- Healthcare
- Finance & Banking
- Travel & Immigration
- Government/Law Enforcement & Forensic
- Military & Defense
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Porter’s Analysis is another added point in the report which explains how the number of manufacturers affects the whole market scenario.
PESTLE Analysis includes a political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental analysis of all the regions. This analysis explains the effect of all these factors on the Mobile Biometrics market.
Pricing analysis is provided in the report, which is examined in accordance with different regions and product type segments. The values for all product type segments in all the regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are provided.
Global Mobile Biometrics Market Dynamic Forces:
Market Drivers:
- Increasing focus on implementing better security services in mobile devices; this factor is expected to augment growth of the market
- Rising adoption of conducting financial transactions through mobile devices is expected to foster growth of the market
- Significant rise in demand for electronic verification solutions; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market
- Increasing prevalence of government initiatives to promote the usage of biometrics; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Apprehension in the adoption of technology due to breach and privacy issues; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market
- Lack of efficiency in difficult environmental conditions is expected to restrain the growth of the market
- Requirement of additional components and software integration for the successful deployment of this technology is also expected to restrict the growth of the market
