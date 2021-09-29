Short Bowel Syndrome Market Report and Market Insights by DelveInsight

Short Bowel Syndrome Overview

Short bowel syndrome (SBS) is a complex disease that occurs due to the physical loss or the loss of function of a portion of the small and/or large intestine.

Short Bowel Syndrome Drug Market: Insights

DelveInsight’s ‘Short Bowel Syndrome–Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast—2030’ report deliver an in-depth understanding of the Short Bowel Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Short Bowel Syndrome Drug Market: Report

The Short Bowel Syndrome market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Short Bowel Syndrome symptoms market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current Short Bowel Syndrome symptoms treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Short Bowel Syndrome Market: Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Short Bowel Syndrome Drug Market: Key Players

Takeda

Zealand Pharma

VectivBio AG

9 Meters Biopharma

And many others

Short Bowel Syndrome Drug Market: Symptoms

The specific symptoms and severity of SBS vary from one person to another. Diarrhea is common, often severe and can cause dehydration, which can even be life-threatening. SBS can lead to malnutrition, unintended weight loss, and additional symptoms may be due to the loss of essential vitamins and minerals.

Short Bowel Syndrome Drug Market: Disease

The disease also increases the chances of developing kidney stones, electrolyte abnormalities, vitamin and mineral deficiencies, acidosis, and gastric hyper secretion. The manifestations of intestinal resection and SBS are a result of; the loss of intestinal absorption surface; the loss of specific sites of absorption; a decrease in production of intestinal hormones; and the loss of the ileocecal valve.

Short Bowel Syndrome Drug Market: Treatment

The treatment of SBS Is directed toward the specific symptoms that are apparent in each individual. It includes nutritional support, medications, surgery, and intestinal transplant. The specific therapeutic procedures and interventions for individuals with a short bowel syndrome might vary, depending upon numerous factors, including the specific symptoms, the site and extent of the affected portion of the small intestine, whether the colon is involved, an individual’s age and overall health, tolerance of certain medications or procedures, personal preference, and other factors.

Short Bowel Syndrome Drug Market: Medications

A variety of medications may be used to treat individuals with short bowel syndrome. The therapeutic market size of SBS is accounted by therapies directed towards the management of specific symptoms. These include proton pump inhibitors, choleretic agents, antidiarrheal agents, antisecretin agents, etc. Apart from these, the off-label symptomatic therapies, the US FDA approved Zorbtive and pharmacological hormonal therapy, i.e., Teduglutide also contributes toward the market revenue for the disease. In May 2019, Takeda’s Gattex (teduglutide) got approval from the US FDA for the treatment of SBS in pediatric patients.

The treatment of SBS is directed toward the specific symptoms that are apparent in each individual. It includes nutritional support, medications, surgery, and intestinal transplant. Treatment options that may be used to treat individuals with short bowel syndrome are complex and varied.

Table of Content

Key Insights Report Introduction Short bowel syndrome Market Overview at a Glance Executive Summary of Short Bowel Syndrome Disease Background and Overview Epidemiology and Patient Population Epidemiology of Short Bowel Syndrome Organizations contributing towards Short Bowel Syndrome Patient Journey Case Reports Treatment of Short Bowel Syndrome Marketed Products Emerging Products Short Bowel Syndrome: 7 Major Market Analysis Market Outlook Market Drivers Market Barriers SWOT Analysis Unmet Needs Appendix Bibliography Report Methodology DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Short Bowel Syndrome Drug Market: Report Highlights

In the coming years, Short Bowel Syndrome market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Short Bowel Syndrome R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Short Bowel Syndrome. The launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Short Bowel Syndrome market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Short Bowel Syndrome.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends, and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

