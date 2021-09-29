Ulcerative Colitis Market Insights and Treatment Market 2030

DelveInsight’s Ulcerative Colitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Ulcerative Colitis (UC), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Ulcerative Colitis (UC) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Ulcerative Colitis Overview

UC is an inflammatory bowel idiopathic condition, whose exact cause still remains unknown. It affects the colonic mucosa and is characterized clinically by diarrhea, stomach discomfort, pain, and hematochezia. The extent of the disease is variable and may include either the rectum (ulcerative proctitis), the splenic flexure of the left side of the colon, or the whole of the rectum and bowel.

Regions Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

List of companies involved in this report

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Hoffmann-La Roche and Genentech

AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim

And many others

Ulcerative Colitis Symptoms

Symptoms of UC can range from mild to extreme and vary from individual to individual. Usually, patients have attacks of varying severity and length of bloody diarrhea, interspersed with asymptomatic intervals. Other commonly observed symptoms are Cramping in the abdominal, Tiredness and weakness, feeling unwell generally, Loss of appetite and weight loss and Anemia.

Ulcerative Colitis Diagnosis

UC diagnosis is based on medical history and clinical judgment, laboratory, radiologic, endoscopic, histologic, and subsequently authenticated serological observations and findings. UC patients may be identified by degree of disease, severity of disease, age of onset, extraintestinal symptoms, and genetic markers.

Ulcerative Colitis Treatment

Treatment for UC is complex and comprises the use of medication, alterations in diet and nutrition, and at times surgical procedures to repair or remove affected portions of patient’s GI tract. Currently there are several type of medications used for the treatment purpose, namely Aminosalicylates, Corticosteroids, Immunomodulators, Biologic therapies and Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors. At times, combination therapy and dietary supplementation is also prescribed.

Ulcerative Colitis Market Report : Highlights

An increase in Ulcerative Colitis (UC) market size is anticipated for the study period 2018–2030 at a CAGR of 10.2% in the US.

The growth of the Ulcerative Colitis (UC) market is expected to be mainly driven by the entry of novel therapies with better clinical profile and patient convenient RoA, increase in market penetration of targeted/advanced therapies, involvement of digital technology, increasing prevalence of UC, and new biomarkers for diagnosis of UC.

Ulcerative Colitis Market Insights

In the treatment of UC, the primary purpose is to help patients properly to control their immune system. A variety of treatment options may help the patient remain in control of the condition and lead a complete and rewarding life, but there is no proven cure for UC and flare-ups may recur.

Ulcerative Colitis Treatment Market

A combination of treatment options can help the patient to stay in control of their disease and lead a fulfilling life. Treatment for UC is complex and comprises the use of medication, alterations in diet and nutrition, and at times surgical procedures to repair or remove affected portions of the patient’s GI tract.

Ulcerative Colitis Market Forecast

Ulcerative Colitis (UC), is a chronic inflammatory disease of the colon with a relapsing-remitting pattern that can affect individuals of all ages. The current treatment landscape of UC consists of conventional choices such as aminosalicylates, corticosteroids, thiopurines, calcineurin inhibitors, anti-TNF agents [Humira (Adalimumab), Remicade (infliximab), and Simponi (golimumab)], antiadhesion molecules [Entyvio (Vedolizumab)], and, more recently, small molecules directed against the JAK pathways [Xeljanz (Tofacitinib)], and anti IL12/23 [STELARA (Ustekinumab)].

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Ulcerative Colitis (UC) Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Ulcerative Colitis (UC) Ulcerative Colitis (UC): Market Overview at a Glance Ulcerative Colitis (UC): Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Ulcerative Colitis (UC) Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Ulcerative Colitis (UC) Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Ulcerative Colitis (UC): Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Ulcerative Colitis (UC) KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Ulcerative Colitis Market Drivers

Rich emerging pipeline

Increasing Prevalence of UC

Increase in knowledge about New Biomarkers for Diagnosis of UC

Ulcerative Colitis Market Barriers

Entry of Biosimilars in UC market

Significant Drawbacks of Existing Therapeutic Options

Ulcerative Colitis Market Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Ulcerative Colitis (UC), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Ulcerative Colitis (UC) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Ulcerative Colitis (UC) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of the Ulcerative Colitis (UC) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Ulcerative Colitis (UC) market

