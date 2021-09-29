Ocular Hypertension Diagnosis, Treatment and Market Insights

The Ocular Hypertension market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Ocular Hypertension symptoms market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current Ocular Hypertension symptoms treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Ocular Hypertension Overview

Ocular hypertension is defined as elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) without evidence of structural or functional damage by standard clinical tests. The patient with OHT must have open angles and no evidence of an ocular or systemic cause of the elevated IOP. Although genetic influences on IOP are being uncovered, genetic testing does not yet influence the diagnosis of OHT. Many different thresholds have been used to define OHT.

List of regions covered in the report

The United States

EU5

Japan

List of Ocular Hypertension Market Companies involved in the report

Travoprost ophthalmic solution

Vyzulta (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution)

Zioptan

Rhopressa

DURYSTA

Rocklatan

And many others

Ocular Hypertension Diagnosis

Prior to diagnosis, a thorough examination must be performed to rule out secondary causes of elevated IOP. Additional risk factors must be considered to estimate each patient’s probability of progression to glaucoma. The decision to initiate treatment should be based on the patient’s risk profile, as well as his or her age, medical status, life expectancy, and preferences. Patients need to be followed for changes such as disc hemorrhages, which suggest an increased risk of progression. Both treated and untreated patients should be followed for structural and functional damage suggestive of glaucoma. If these changes are seen, treatment should be initiated or accelerated.

Ocular Hypertension Treatment

The current mainstays for OHT treatment includes the use of symptomatic medical care to reduce the intraocular eye pressure followed by surgery in high risk individuals who do not demonstrate positive intraocular control with existing medical care. Topical therapies majorly comprise of beta-blockers, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, prostaglandin derivatives, sympathomimetics, and miotics.

Ocular Hypertension Drugs Market

The drug chapter segment of the Ocular Hypertension report encloses the detailed analysis of Ocular Hypertension marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps understand the Ocular Hypertension clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.

Ocular Hypertension Market Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Ocular Hypertension, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Ocular Hypertension epidemiology and treatment in the United States

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Ocular Hypertension is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Ocular Hypertension market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the United States

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Ocular Hypertension market

