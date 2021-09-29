Smart Lock Market By Regional Outlook, Latest Trend, Share Analysis, Growth, Application and Forecast to 2028

Smart Lock market research report looks at competitive companies and manufacturers in the global market. This market report puts light on various aspects of marketing research that range from important industry trends, market size, market share estimates, sales volume, emerging trends, product consumption, customer preferences, historic data along with future forecast and key player analysis. It studies market by product type, applications and growth factors. What is more, industry status and outlook for major applications, end users, and usage area is also included for the market study. Smart Lock is the most gifted market research report which has been structured in the way anticipated.

The smart lock market is expected to reach USD 3.75 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 13.46% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on smart lock market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

A smart lock is an electromechanical device that has an inbuilt Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and allows users to unlock their device remotely. They have enhanced security features and tons of customizations. It allows us to monitor our device at all times. It gives us customised entry and exit options through fingerprint, face unlock, through our smart phones or even gestures.

Smart Lock Market, By Type (Deadbolt, Lever Handles, Padlock and Others), Communication Protocol (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and Others), Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Government Institution and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Smart Lock market are ASSA ABLOY AB, Allegion plc, dorma+kaba Holding AG, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Salto Systems S.L., Onity, Inc., Cansec Systems Ltd., GANTNER Electronic GmbH, Master Lock Company LLC, MIWA Lock Co., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SentriLock, LLC,

Global Smart Lock Market Dynamics:

Smart Lock Market Scope and Market Size

The smart lock market is segmented on the basis of type, communication protocol and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the smart lock market has been segmented as deadbolt, lever handles, padlock and others. On the basis of communication protocol, the smart lock market has been segmented as bluetooth, wi-fi and others. Others have been further segmented into Z-wave, ZigBee, thread and NFC.



Smart lock market has also been segmented on the basis of application into commercial, residential, industrial, government institution and others. Commercial has been further segmented into retail stores and malls, hospitality, corporate and healthcare. Residential has been further segmented into condominium and individual houses. Industrial has been further segmented into oil & gas, manufacturing, energy & power, transportation & logistics and others.

Global Smart Lock Market Segmentation:

Global Smart Lock Market, By Type (Deadbolt, Lever Handles, Padlock and Others), Communication Protocol (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and Others), Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Government Institution and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The need for passive authentication increased during the Covid-19 pandemic with adoption of the “work from home” strategy in organizations. Many organizations experienced process and security vulnerabilities in the remote working setting as cyber-attacks increased.

In addition, cyber threats, data thefts, and phishing attacks rose across the world during the pandemic. This gave rise to increased implementation of advanced passive authentication techniques.

Many market players launched advanced authentication techniques and identify verification factors that offer ease in use and convenience to users.

