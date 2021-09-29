Data Center Interconnect Market: In-depth Analysis by Regional Outlook, Latest Trend, Share Analysis, Growth Application and Forecast to 2028

Data Center Interconnect marketing report suggests that the market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry. This market report includes data on patterns and improvements, target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements. It is helpful in determining the discount rates, the actual prices and the price ranges, price elasticity for its products. Global Data Center Interconnect market report also endows with the list of the leading competitors and their moves such as joint ventures, acquisitions, and mergers etc.

Data center interconnect market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.45% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The Data Center Interconnect (DCI) technology uses high speed packet-optical connectivity to connect two or more data centres together over short, medium or long distances. Some large operations use DCI to connect their own data centres within their extended enterprise infrastructure, while others connect with partners, cloud providers, or data centre operators to facilitate data sharing and resource sharing, or deal with disaster recovery requirements.

Data Center Interconnect Market, By Product (Product, Software and Services), Application (Real-Time Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity, Shared Data and Resources/Server High-Availability Clusters (Geoclustering) Consumer and Workload (VM) and Data (Storage) Mobility), Technology (CSPs, CNPs/ICPs, Government and Enterprises), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027″. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Data Center Interconnect market are Equinix, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Ciena Corporation, Nokia, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Infinera Corporation., ADVA Optical Networking,

Global Data Center Interconnect Market Dynamics:

Global Data Center Interconnect Market Scope and Market Size

Data center interconnect market is segmented on the basis of product, application and technology. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, data center interconnect market is segmented into product, software and services.

Based on application, data center interconnect market is segmented into real-time disaster recovery and business continuity, shared data and resources/server high-availability clusters (geoclustering) consumer and workload (VM) and data (storage) mobility.

Based on technology, data center interconnect market is segmented into CSPs, CNPs/ICPs, government and enterprises.

List of players that are currently profiled in the report- Juniper Networks, Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Limited, Extreme Networks, Inc., Fiber Mountain, Inc., Pluribus Networks, ZTE Corporation, RANOVUS Inc., FUJITSU and Megaport among other domestic and global players.

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.

Global Data Center Interconnect Market Segmentation:

Global Data Center Interconnect Market, By Product (Product, Software and Services), Application (Real-Time Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity, Shared Data and Resources/Server High-Availability Clusters (Geoclustering) Consumer and Workload (VM) and Data (Storage) Mobility), Technology (CSPs, CNPs/ICPs, Government and Enterprises), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 202

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The need for passive authentication increased during the Covid-19 pandemic with adoption of the “work from home” strategy in organizations. Many organizations experienced process and security vulnerabilities in the remote working setting as cyber-attacks increased.

In addition, cyber threats, data thefts, and phishing attacks rose across the world during the pandemic. This gave rise to increased implementation of advanced passive authentication techniques.

Many market players launched advanced authentication techniques and identify verification factors that offer ease in use and convenience to users.

Key Drivers Of The Report: –

This report describes the brand positioning model describes how to establish a competitive advantage in the mind of the customer in the marketplace.

It describes the brand resonance model which describes how to take competitive advantage and create intense, active loyalty relationship with customers for brands.

It also describes the brand value chain model which illustrates how to trace the value creation process to better understand the financial impact of marketing expenditure and investment to create loyal customer and strong brands.

