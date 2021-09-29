Digital Lending Platform Market: In-depth Analysis by Regional Outlook, Latest Trend, Share Analysis, Growth Application and Forecast to 2028

Digital Lending Platform market research report analyzes many aspects that assist businesses to get the answers for the toughest questions. In this regard, it estimates current CAGR of the Digital Lending Platform market. Evaluates the product and application that is expected to show the highest market growth in the industry. Moreover, this industry report figures out whether there will be any changes in market competition during the forecast period. It estimates the region that is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global market. Digital Lending Platform market analysis report helps to get up to date about various segments that are relied upon to observe the fast business development amid the estimate forecast frame.

Digital lending platform market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 18.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 16,930.68 million by 2027. Increasing trend of digital banking is a driving factor for the market growth.

Growing digitalization in banking industry for faster and hassle free banking activities seek need for lending solutions and platforms; with introduction of digital lending platforms in BFSI industry loan origination and management is less time consuming and is easy to go process. Digital lending platform is helping BFSI to get digitalized rapidly and digitalization of BFSI sector is allowing digital lending platform market to grow at higher rate.

Digital Lending Platform Market, By Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Model (On Premises, Cloud), Loan Amount Size (Less than US$ 7,000, US$ 7,001 to US$ 20,000, More than US$ 20,001), Subscription Type (Free, Paid), Loan Type (Automotive Loan, SME Finance Loan, Personal Loan, Home Loan, Consumer Durable, Others), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance Companies, P2P (Peer-to-Peer) Lenders, Credit Unions, Saving and Loan Associations), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027. The report work out by Digital Lending Platform includes a thorough synopsis of strategies for creating customer-oriented product and service delivery through hiring the right people, developing employees to deliver product and service quality, provided needed support system, and helps the top executives retain the best employees. This report provides data related to the Digital Lending Platform Market share, sales growth, acquisition rate, acquisition cost of key market leaders so that it can help the new entrant to formulate the strategy and penetrate the new market. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Digital Lending Platform market are Finastra, Fiserv, Inc., Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Sigma Infosolutions, FIS, Pegasystems Inc., Tavant, Abrigo, Roostify, Decimal Technologies,

Global Digital Lending Platform Market Dynamics:

Global Digital lending platform Market Scope and Market Size

Global digital lending platform market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, loan amount size, subscription type, loan type and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of component, the digital lending platform market is segmented into solutions and services. Solutions dominates component segment due to its high initial cost; on the other hand services incur low cost expenditure on occasional basis. On the basis of deployment model, the digital lending platform market is segmented into cloud, and on premises. On premises holds largest market share in the deployment model segment as large enterprises opt for on premises installations; however cloud is growing at higher rate due to specifications based costing.



On the basis of loan amount size, the digital lending platform market is segmented into less than US$ 7,000, US$ 7,001 to US$ 20,000, and more than US$ 20,001. Loan amount size segment is dominated by less than US$ 7,000 category as people prefer low amount of loan through digital lending platforms; however due to increasing assurance of these platforms US$ 7,001 to US$ 20,000 category is growing at higher CAGR.

On the basis of subscription type, the digital lending platform market is segmented into free, and paid. Subscription type segment is dominated by free subscription as small enterprises opt for free services for cost cutting; on the other hand with rapidly growing market for digital lending platforms paid subscriptions are being adopted by lenders.

On the basis of loan type, the digital lending platform market is segmented into automotive loan, SME finance loan, personal loan, home loan, consumer durable and others. Automotive loan holds largest market share in the loan type segment as most of the people buying vehicle opt for automotive loan than buying a vehicle in one go.

On the basis of vertical, the digital lending platform market is segmented into banking, financial services, insurance companies, P2P (peer-to-peer) lenders, credit unions, saving and loan associations. Banking dominates vertical segment as solutions such as loan origination and loan managements which are major applications of digital lending platforms are usually completed through banks considering better services offered by banks.

Global Digital Lending Platform Market Segmentation:

Global Digital Lending Platform Market, By Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Model (On Premises, Cloud), Loan Amount Size (Less than US$ 7,000, US$ 7,001 to US$ 20,000, More than US$ 20,001), Subscription Type (Free, Paid), Loan Type (Automotive Loan, SME Finance Loan, Personal Loan, Home Loan, Consumer Durable, Others), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance Companies, P2P (Peer-to-Peer) Lenders, Credit Unions, Saving and Loan Associations), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Covid-19 Scenario:

The need for passive authentication increased during the Covid-19 pandemic with adoption of the “work from home” strategy in organizations. Many organizations experienced process and security vulnerabilities in the remote working setting as cyber-attacks increased.

In addition, cyber threats, data thefts, and phishing attacks rose across the world during the pandemic. This gave rise to increased implementation of advanced passive authentication techniques.

Many market players launched advanced authentication techniques and identify verification factors that offer ease in use and convenience to users.

Key Drivers Of The Report: –

This report describes the brand positioning model describes how to establish a competitive advantage in the mind of the customer in the marketplace.

It describes the brand resonance model which describes how to take competitive advantage and create intense, active loyalty relationship with customers for brands.

It also describes the brand value chain model which illustrates how to trace the value creation process to better understand the financial impact of marketing expenditure and investment to create loyal customer and strong brands.

