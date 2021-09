Global Patch Management Trends, Strong Application Scope, Key Players, Growth Overview and Forecast by 2027

Patch Management market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. The current trends will determine what options will be for strategical investment. The Patch Management Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. This Patch Management market Report cover strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Global Patch Management Market key players Involved in the study are Dell, IBM Corporation, Micro Focus, Symantec Corporation, Skybox Security, Inc., AlienVault, Qualys, Inc., Microsoft, NetSPI LLC, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd, Cisco,

Global patch management market is growing at a healthy CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Top Players: SysAid Technologies Ltd., Versata, Automox, swipx ApS, GFI Software and SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC., among others.

Chapter Two Global Patch Management Market segments

By Component

Patch Management

Services

By Service

Consulting

Support & Integration

Training and Education

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

By Feature

Vulnerability Management

Compliance Management and Reporting

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government & Defence

Retail

Healthcare

Education

IT & Telecom

Others

Global Patch Management Market Regional Segmentation

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

