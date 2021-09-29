New Update on Drug Discovery Informatics Market 2021 Analysis by Competitive landscape, Industry Insights and Forecast to 2028

Overview of Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market:

The Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is expected to USD 5.42 billion by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 11.77% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

According to market research study, Drug discovery informatics make use sophisticated bioinformatics algorithms to process data related to drug, protein, disease, pathway, gene expression and also to sequence data and widen the flexible architecture to make new customized approaches and algorithms for various aspects of drug discovery which would facilitate to diminish the cost for drug development.

Some of most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market are increasing research spending on informatics by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising demand and support for rare disease and orphan drug research and rising focus on drug discovery using informatics software.

The Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is segmented on the basis of Function, Solutions, Workflow, Mode and End-User.

On the basis of Function, the drug discovery informatics market is segmented into sequencing and target data analysis, docking, molecular modeling, library and database preparation and others.

Based on the Solutions, the drug discovery informatics market is segmented into software and services.

Based on the Workflow, the drug discovery informatics market is segmented into drug discovery and drug development. Drug discovery has further been segmented into identification and validation informatics assay development informatics and lead generation information processing.

On the basis of Mode, the drug discovery informatics market is segmented into in-house informatics and outsourced informatics.

On the basis of End-User segment of drug discovery informatics market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROS) and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, North America region leads the drug discovery informatics market owing to the high incidence rates of different infectious diseases and oncology diseases as well as high growth of next generation sequencing and chemical laboratories within the region. APAC is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the presence of drug nanotechnology sector and ongoing research in software within this particular region.

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Objectives:

1 To provide detailed information regarding key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the Drug Discovery Informatics Market

2 To analyze and forecast the size of the Drug Discovery Informatics Market, in terms of value and volume

3 To analyze opportunities in the Drug Discovery Informatics Market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market

4 To define, segment, and estimate the Drug Discovery Informatics Market based on deposit type and end-use industry

5 To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

6 To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

7 To forecast the size of market segments, in terms of value, with respect to main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

8 To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product developments, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations in the Drug Discovery Informatics Market

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: Jubilant Biosys, IBM, Infosys Limited, Eurofins Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Schrödinger, Inc., Dassault Systèmes, Charles River Laboratories, Selvita, Certara, GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc, OpenEye Scientific Software, IO Informatics, Inc., Albany Molecular Research Inc., Accenture, Cognizant, Insilico Medicine and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Drug Discovery Informatics in these regions, from 2013 to 2028 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market: Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 2021-2028

2 Global Growth Trends 2021-2028

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Analysis by Regions

5 Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Analysis by Type

6 Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Analysis by Applications

7 Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Analysis by End-User

8 Key Companies Profiled

9 Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Manufacturers Cost Analysis

10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

11 Market Dynamics

12 Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Forecasts 2021-2028

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

