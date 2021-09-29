eClinical Solutions Market 2021-2028 Detailed Insight by Parexel, Oracle, ERT Clinical, IBM, eClinicalWorks

Global eClinical Solutions Market Synopsis:

The Global eClinical Solutions Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

According to the market report analysis, eClinical Solutions combine clinical technology and expertise and are generally used to enhance the clinical development process through data management and data scrutiny. Also eClinical solutions are serving researchers in end-to-end clinical research procedure providing solution, through appropriate management of lengthy clinical research process.

The most important key factors driving the growth of the Global eClinical Solutions Market are ever-increasing R&D expenditure by pharma-biotech companies with improved IT expenditure allocations for drug development, the high Adoption of eclinical solutions for improved data standardization along with increasing government funding and grants to support clinical trials. Additionally, growing adoption of novel software solutions in clinical research, the escalating operational costs and regulatory requirements associated with clinical research studies are also lifting the market growth in the forecast period 2021-2028.

Regionally, North America region leads the eClinical solutions market owing to rising target population, associated with the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-associated diseases such as diabetes and cardiac disorders within the region. APAC is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of high unmet medical needs and the increasing incidence of target chronic diseases such as cardiovascular conditions, cancer and infectious diseases within this particular region.

Top Major Key Players in the Global eClinical Solutions Market:

Parexel International Corporation Oracle Medidata Solutions Veeva Systems ERT Clinical eClinical Solutions LLC IBM Corporation eClinicalWorks Bioclinica ArisGlobal Advarra DATATRAK ICON plc Capterra Inc RESONANCE HEALTH MaxisIT Signant Health Biocom CRO and More……………

Global eClinical Solutions Market Segmentation:

Product Type Segmentation

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM)

Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS)

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (ECOA)

Electronic Trial Master File Systems

Clinical Analytics Platforms

Safety Solutions

Regulatory Information Management Solutions

Clinical Data Integration Platforms

Others

Deployment Mode Segmentation

Web-Hosted (On-Demand) Solutions

Cloud-Based (Saas) Solutions

Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) Solutions

Clinical Trial Phase Segmentation

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

End-User Segmentation

Hospital/Healthcare Provider

Contract Research Organizations (CROS)

Pharma And Biotech Organizations

Medical Device Manufacturers

Consulting Service Companies

Academic Institutes

