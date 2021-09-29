Live Cell Imaging Market Facts, Component, Investment Trend, Financial Planning and Top Key Players (BD, GE, Carl Zeiss, Nikon, OLYMPUS) | Foreseen Till 2027

Overview of the Global Live Cell Imaging Market:

The Global Live Cell Imaging Market is expected to USD 10.68 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.26% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The significant key factors driving the growth of the Global Live Cell Imaging Market are rapid growth in the application of HCS in personalized medicine, increasing funding for the R&D, growing cases of cancer, increasing adoption of high-content screening techniques in drug discovery, growing demand for better & faster diagnostic facilities, and technological advancement.

In terms of the regional analysis, North America dominates the Live Cell Imaging Market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing government funding for life science research and advancement in the live cell imaging techniques is expected to enhance the market growth in the region.

Major Key Players:

Carl Zeiss AG Nikon Corporation OLYMPUS CORPORATION PerkinElmer Inc General Electric Bruker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc BioTek Instruments, Inc Sartorius AG Etaluma, Inc Nanoentek CytoSMART Technologies B.V ATTO Corporation Biological Industries Bio-Rad Laboratories BD Essen BioScience Enzo Life Sciences, Inc Leica Microsystems and More……………..

Global Live Cell Imaging Market Segmentation:

Market Segment By Product & Service:

Instruments

Consumables

Software

Services

Market Segment By Application:

Cell Biology

Stem Cells

Developmental Biology

Drug Discovery

Market Segment By End-Users:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Market Segment By Technology:

Time Lapse Microscopy

Fluorescence Recovery After Photo Bleaching

High Content Screening

Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer

Others

This study answers to the below key questions:

1 What will the market size be in 2027 and what will the growth rate be?

2 What are the key market trends?

3 What are the challenges to market growth?

4 Who are the key players in this market?

5 What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

Global Live Cell Imaging Market: Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 2021-2027

2 Global Growth Trends 2021-2027

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Global Live Cell Imaging Market Analysis by Regions

5 Global Live Cell Imaging Market Analysis by Type

6 Global Live Cell Imaging Market Analysis by Applications

7 Global Live Cell Imaging Market Analysis by End-User

8 Key Companies Profiled

9 Global Live Cell Imaging Market Manufacturers Cost Analysis

10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

11 Market Dynamics

12 Global Live Cell Imaging Market Forecasts 2021-2027

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

